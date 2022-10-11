Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals live: save on great sets across all platforms

The Amazon Prime Day gaming headsets sales are now officially underway in this new price-cutting bonanza from the retailer. And if you've been wanting a deep sale to upgrade your gaming audio then this is the event for you, and this live update page is the place to be.

With gaming headsets being some of our favorite bits of gaming gear, and with our experience with such sales events, we know a thing or two about what makes a great deal on a gaming headset - no matter what part of the price, platform, or 'quality' spectrum it is. And the Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals are proving perfect for all already with discounts galore across all parts of those lines.

While sales events can be overwhelming, throwing discounts around and all over the place, the fact remains that we, the shoppers, are the winners: even with Amazon leading this week's discounts, other retailers will follow and you may even see some prices dropping further and further as places jostle for our hard-earned money. And in this particularly trying economic time such deals are most welcome; we're seeing some headsets change price category completely which makes premiums feel like mid-rangers, and mid-rangers become entry-level sets. It really could be the best time to get a new set this side of next month's Black Friday gaming headset deals.

And remember, you'll likely need an Amazon Prime membership - or a Free Trial - to get access to the best of the deals so it may well pay to get a month of the subscription or bag a free trial if you're eligible.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming headset sales in the US