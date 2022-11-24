Black Friday gaming deals live: the latest savings across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC

It's that time of year again, and with Black Friday gaming deals landing all around us we're ready to score some bargains. We're seeing more discounts than ever this year, with record low prices on games, accessories, and consoles all vying for your attention. That's a pretty loud arena, so we're keeping things simple - bringing you the best and brightest sales as soon as they cross our desks.

We've been tracking Black Friday gaming deals for years now, so we know a thing or two about spotting the biggest discounts. It's not just the largest savings we're after, though, we're all about those record low, rare, or downright excellent value offers. That means we're weeding out all the 'fake' Black Friday deals, and only bringing you the products and prices we would genuinely jump on ourselves.

Whether you're after a new gaming PC, stocking up your PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch library, or checking out some potential gifts for the thumb-tapper in your life, you'll find all the highest quality offers right here. Stay tuned, because we'll be keeping this page well stocked with all the treasure we find on our journey through the web over the next day. You'll find all our top picks from this year's Black Friday gaming deals just below.

Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the US