Black Friday gaming deals live: the latest savings across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC
All the biggest and brightest Black Friday gaming deals
It's that time of year again, and with Black Friday gaming deals landing all around us we're ready to score some bargains. We're seeing more discounts than ever this year, with record low prices on games, accessories, and consoles all vying for your attention. That's a pretty loud arena, so we're keeping things simple - bringing you the best and brightest sales as soon as they cross our desks.
We've been tracking Black Friday gaming deals for years now, so we know a thing or two about spotting the biggest discounts. It's not just the largest savings we're after, though, we're all about those record low, rare, or downright excellent value offers. That means we're weeding out all the 'fake' Black Friday deals, and only bringing you the products and prices we would genuinely jump on ourselves.
Whether you're after a new gaming PC, stocking up your PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch library, or checking out some potential gifts for the thumb-tapper in your life, you'll find all the highest quality offers right here. Stay tuned, because we'll be keeping this page well stocked with all the treasure we find on our journey through the web over the next day. You'll find all our top picks from this year's Black Friday gaming deals just below.
Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the US
- Amazon: games from $11 and record low prices on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $50 on consoles and $40 on PS5 games (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 95% off digital downloads on all platforms (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Alienware laptops and PCs up to $950 off (opens in new tab)
- Game Pass: get 3 months Ultimate for $27 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)
- Graphics cards: save up to $620 on RTX 3080 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP: Victus laptops from $849 (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: 50% off games and $50 off consoles (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: gaming PCS now starting at just $389 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: save up to $30 on games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: save $50 plus two free games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PCs: RTX PCs from $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5: God of War: Ragnarok bundle | $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- RTX 3080 laptop: MSI Leopard now just $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: PS5 bundle restocks and big savings on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: save up to 80% on games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the UK
- Amazon: Series S now £189 and record low prices on games (opens in new tab)
- Currys: PCs from £599 and £50 off Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 94% off games and services (opens in new tab)
- Dell: RTX gaming laptops from £759 (opens in new tab)
- Game Pass: 3 months Ultimate for £22.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)
- Graphics cards: save over £400 on RTX 3080 cards at Box (opens in new tab)
- Laptops Direct: gaming laptops up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: 30% off controllers and 50% off games (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: new bundles landing now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PCs: gaming desktops now starting at £317 at CCL (opens in new tab)
- PS5: record low prices on official accessories at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Very: Nintendo Switch bundles from £259 (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: record low prices on controllers and games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series S: now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
iBuyPower RTX 3070 gaming PC |
$1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This iBuyPower RTX 3070 PC was already pretty strong at $1,449.99, but Best Buy's Black Friday gaming deals have just shunted that price all the way down to $1,149.99 (opens in new tab). That's a full $300 discount on this powerful rig. You're packing an i7-12700F processor in here, alongside a 1TB SSD, that Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and 16GB RAM.
PS5 | God of War Ragnarok | $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Remarkably, we're still seeing this PS5 stock sitting around at Walmart. These bundles have been available for all customers (not just Walmart Plus members) since the retailer launched a new drop at the start of the week. That's a stunning result considering Walmart hasn't offered any PS5 restocks for some time now. Last time the console was on these shelves it held out for a particularly long time, but we still wouldn't wait too long to jump on this availability. You'll find the console, alongside God of War Ragnarok available for $559 (opens in new tab).
Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) | $35 Dell gift card | $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
If you're after a Nintendo Switch saving in the US, we'd recommend heading over to Dell for today's best offer. The Animal Crossing edition of the standard console hasn't seen any discounts in the US so far, so this free $35 gift card (opens in new tab) is looking particularly strong. We were previously seeing a $75 gift card available with the OLED model, but that was run from the shelves particularly quickly - we wouldn't wait too long if this one looks good, then.
Meta Quest 2 | Resident Evil 4 | Beat Saber |
$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We're kicking things off with possibly the best offer on the shelves right now. Not only are you scoring a $50 discount on the Meta Quest 2 (the largest we've ever seen), but you're also picking up two free games here. That's some excellent value that works to negate the price increase we saw earlier in the year. If you found yourself on the wrong side of that $100 inflation in the summer, this is the best value we've seen since then. You'll find this whole package available for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.
UK:
£399.99 £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Howdy there, and welcome to this year's Black Friday gaming deals. There are plenty of offers landing all across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year, and we're your guides through this whole sales extravaganza. We're kicking off our live coverage of the holiday sales right now, bringing you all our favorite discounts from across the web. So sit back and relax - we've done all the aisle trawling for you.
