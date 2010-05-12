Popular

MINDCANDY

By

None

A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Move over, Ma'am! Who needs the Queen when you can have a web-slinging superhero on your mail? Yes, Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a stamp can. Which isn't much, if you're picky. But he can adhere to an envelope, just like a... well, a spider. On a wall. And he's lickable. Like a stamp. Not like a spider. You don't want to lick spiders. That's dirty. This glorious vision is by classic Spidey artist John Romita and was part of the US Postal Service's 2007 Marvel stamp set.

See comments