Maria V Snyder author video

Following her recent tour to the UK, where SFX was able to meet up with her for lunch in a swanky London hotel, best-selling fantasy author Maria V Snyder has released a new video interview – where she offers an exclusive insight into her next book, Spy Glass. She talks about who's inspired her characters and some of the research that she's done.

Originally from Philadelphia in the US, Snyder was a meteorologist but turned to writing fantasy in 1995. Her first novel, Poison Study, was published in October 2005, winning the 2006 Compton Crook Award for Best First Novel. Spy Glass is the latest in her current series about young Opal Cowen, glass maker and magician-in-training. You can visit her official website here .

