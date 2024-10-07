The best Prime Day deals for gamers live: PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC savings as they happen

The next round of Amazon Prime Day deals will officially drop at midnight tonight, so whether you're on the hunt for a new console or looking to plug some holes in your game collection now's the time to start watching those shelves. This isn't my first rodeo - I started covering Prime Day deals five years ago - so I'm not surprised things are already kicking off.

Between Nintendo Switch bundles, record-low prices on games, and even some VR savings floating around things are already looking good. That's to be expected - it's often in the days before major sales like this that we start to see those prices slip. The best news is they often don't go much further during the event itself, so it's easy to beat the crowds.

Things get competitive during Prime Day, and now that we're in Amazon's second sale of the year (dubbed Prime Big Deals Days) that competition is only going to heat up. After all, we're entering the biggest shopping season of the year and this is the start of it all. Expect lower prices than July's event but also stock to run out quicker. The best Prime Day deals are going to move fast over the course of the next few days, so I'm already out on the digital aisles.

I'm scouring the web for all the biggest discounts already available, and will be seeing you through the entire sale as a whole as well. Alongside my top picks of the best savings, I'm also sharing the tips and tricks I've picked up along the last five years to make sure you get the most out of these price cuts.

