The best Prime Day deals for gamers live: PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC savings as they happen
Amazon Prime Day is back
The next round of Amazon Prime Day deals will officially drop at midnight tonight, so whether you're on the hunt for a new console or looking to plug some holes in your game collection now's the time to start watching those shelves. This isn't my first rodeo - I started covering Prime Day deals five years ago - so I'm not surprised things are already kicking off.
Between Nintendo Switch bundles, record-low prices on games, and even some VR savings floating around things are already looking good. That's to be expected - it's often in the days before major sales like this that we start to see those prices slip. The best news is they often don't go much further during the event itself, so it's easy to beat the crowds.
Things get competitive during Prime Day, and now that we're in Amazon's second sale of the year (dubbed Prime Big Deals Days) that competition is only going to heat up. After all, we're entering the biggest shopping season of the year and this is the start of it all. Expect lower prices than July's event but also stock to run out quicker. The best Prime Day deals are going to move fast over the course of the next few days, so I'm already out on the digital aisles.
I'm scouring the web for all the biggest discounts already available, and will be seeing you through the entire sale as a whole as well. Alongside my top picks of the best savings, I'm also sharing the tips and tricks I've picked up along the last five years to make sure you get the most out of these price cuts.
The best Prime Day deals for gamers at a glance
- PS5: save $50 on PS5 Slim
- Switch: bundles live at Walmart
- Xbox: games from $9.99
- PC: RTX 4060 builds from $799
- Meta Quest: Quest 3 from $379.99
- Controllers: starting from $14.99
- Components: up to $350 off AMD
- Games: $20 off Spider-Man, FF7, and more
- Handhelds: ROG Ally now $437
- Headsets: Razer from $39.99
- Keyboards: SteelSeries from $39.99
- Laptops: Asus from $599
- Mice: Razer from $19.99
- Monitors: Acer from $109.99
- Racing wheels: $50 off Logitech
- Storage: Kingston from $24.99
UK
- PS5: games from £14.95
- Switch: Switch Lite bundles now live
- Xbox: £20 off Series X
- PC: desktops from £499.99
- Meta Quest: Quest 3 now £409.99
- Controllers: Turtle Beach from £24.99
- Components: AMD from £109
- Games: Switch from £11.99
- Headsets: starting from £16.99
- Keyboards: Corsair from £29.99
- Laptops: RTX 4060 rigs from £899
- Mice: Razer from £21.49
- Monitors: AOC from £99.97
- Racing wheels: £120 off Logitech
- Storage: Crucial from £27.96
My top 10 early Prime Day deals for gamers
1. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $458.98 $349 at Walmart
Save $109 - This is normally a bundle reserved for Black Friday, but it's already on the shelves ahead of Prime Day deals. You're getting 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online and a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just the price of the OLED switch here.
Price check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $349.99
2. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $449 at Amazon
Save $50 - The PS5 Slim is back down to well-worn discount territory at Amazon, but it's been a while since we saw any savings on this model at all. I'd grab this $50 discount while you can, especially if you're not interested in more expensive PS5 Pro pre-orders.
Price check: Walmart: $449 | Best Buy: $449.99
UK: £478 at Amazon
3. Razer Basilisk V3 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is one of my favorite gaming mice, because of the sheer value for money on offer. It's a regular in the sales as well, so I'm always shouting this one from the rooftops. You're getting a fantastic wired pointer for its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.
Price check: Walmart: $54.54 | Best Buy: $59.99
4. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $53.64 at Amazon
Save $6 - Woot had a record-low price on Echoes of Wisdom late last week, but only by an additional couple of bucks. At $53.64, Amazon is front of the pack with this rare discount on a new release.
Price check: Walmart: $59.88 | Best Buy: $59.99
5. PSVR 2 | $549 $439.99 at Walmart
Save $110 - The PSVR 2 has taken a $110 discount at Walmart ahead of Prime Day, kicking the PS5 accessory down to just $439.99. That's a fantastic result for anyone looking to test some VR this holiday season.
Price check: Amazon: $499 | Best Buy: $549.99
UK: £500 at Amazon
6. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took a little while to shed its $69.99 MSRP, but it's all the way down at $49.99 at Amazon right now. That's a record-low price and the title's first major discount.
Price check: Walmart: $69 | Best Buy: $69.99
UK: £45.58 at Amazon
7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is another personal favorite, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is a fantastic console headset released in 2024. It's taking a small discount to $109.99 ahead of full Prime Day deals, but it's still excellent value.
Price check: Walmart: $109.99 | Best Buy: $111.99
8. Meta Quest 3 128GB (Renewed Premium) | $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The original Quest 3 has been discounted since Meta Quest 3S pre-orders went live, but it's running off the shelves fast. Amazon's selection of renewed premium headsets are holding out strong, though, and they're cheaper than the $429 new price on the rest of that fast-fading stock.
9. Asus ROG Azoth | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The Asus ROG Azoth is my daily driver keyboard, so I watch its price like a hawk. Amazon has just dipped below the previous record-low of $189.99, which means this hot-swappable 75% deck has never been cheaper.
Price check: Walmart: $249.99 | Best Buy: $249.99
10. AOC G2 Series 24-inch curved | $209.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 - We're heading to Best Buy for a fantastic $80 discount on this 24-inch curved AOC display. That brings the final price down to just $129.99 - excellent value.
Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon's October Prime Day will start at midnight tonight, running from October 8-9 and finally ending when the clock strikes 12 on Wednesday. That said, we do sometimes see some discount sticking around until the end of the week - and likely even further. After all, this is essentially the start of the whole holiday sales period. Last year we didn't really see those discounts slow down until late December, so you're certainly shopping at the right time.
Are there any Prime free trials?
Speaking of having a Prime membership, it's worth noting that if you took out a free trial to cover you for the July event you'll need to pay this time around. Amazon only offers its Prime free trials to users who have not used one in the last 12 months (if that's you you won't see the option for a free trial when you head to the Amazon Prime page). Otherwise, you're free to grab 30 days of the service with no charge, though remember this will roll into a full $14.99 / £8.99 per month subscription once that trial period ends.
Another Prime Day?
Yes, we've been here before. Amazon started running two Prime Day events three years ago, launching its 'Big Deal Days' October sale in 2021. While it goes under a different banner, this is essentially another Prime Day, so we can expect many of the same things to occur. The biggest deals will be reserved for Prime members only ($14.99 per month) but other retailers will be diving in to compete as well. We'll also likely see the same kinds of devices with surefire discounts - Amazon's own Fire tablets, Kindles, and Echo smart home gadgets, for example.
Amazon Prime Day will officially kick off at midnight tonight, so there's only a matter of hours left to get prepped. Thankfully there are already plenty of savings well worth your time on the shelves, as retailer launch their own competing sales and Amazon itself drops a few Prime-shaped discounts into its lineup. I'll be with you from now until that final midnight chime on October 9, bringing you all the biggest offers as they come and sharing all my top tips for the sale ahead.