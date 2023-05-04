James Gunn has turned in the first draft of Superman Legacy

James Gunn has reportedly already handed in a draft for his new Superman movie. According to The Wrap (opens in new tab), the DC Studios head submitted it last week, ahead of the WGA strike underway in Hollywood.

Pre-production has already started on the new movie, which follows a younger Clark Kent than the Man of Steel movies did. Per Gunn, who writes and directs the film, costumes and production design are up and running, but no one has been cast yet.

There have been plenty of rumors circulating about who could take on the iconic role following Henry Cavill’s exit as Supes. Logan Lerman was floated around, but Gunn shut that down very quickly.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien," he told Variety (opens in new tab). "It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

Superman: Legacy already has a release date of July 11, 2025, and will kick off Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan. Per DC, the new take on Clark Kent will focus on his early life as he reconciles his human upbringing with his Kryptonian heritage.

There’s plenty more on the way in the DC plan too, including a new Batman movie, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and a TV show focused on Viola Davis’ Waller. Outside of this, Matt Reeves is hard at work on The Batman 2 and spin-off The Penguin, Joker 2 has wrapped filming, and next up on the DC calendar is The Flash, which has got some stellar early reactions.

