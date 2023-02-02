Logan and Indiana Jones director James Mangold could be directing Swamp Thing for DC

Logan director James Mangold might be making the jump to DC Studios to helm its new Swamp Thing movie.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Mangold – who is also directing the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is in "early talks" to be behind the camera for Swamp Thing.

For the uninitiated, the DC character is a supernatural swamp monster who debuted in the early 1970s and was later popularized by a legendary run from Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totelben. According to THR, Mangold is a "massive fan of the characters and stories."

In the reveal for DC Studios’ upcoming Chapter One – titled Gods and Monsters – co-CEO James Gunn said Swamp Thing was a "very dark horror story" that’s "tonally outside of the rest of the DCU" but will still form part of the overall arc.

Mangold, who has experience with darker material thanks to his 2003 thriller Identity, could join what Gunn described in the DC Chapter One announcement as a "unique" opportunity for a creator-led cinematic universe filled with singular visions.

DCU’s Chapter One will consist of five movies (Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing) and five TV shows (Waller, Lanterns, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and Paradise Lost). A 10-year plan, including a second chapter, is in place from Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran. The Batman 2 and Joker 2 will exist outside of the main continuity as part of the ‘DC Elseworlds’ branding.

