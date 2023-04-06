Joker 2 wraps filming with new photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Joker 2 has officially wrapped filming – and director Todd Phillips marked the occasion by posting two new photos of stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in costume as Harley Quinn and the Joker on Instagram (opens in new tab).

"That’s a wrap," Phillips wrote alongside the images. "Thanks to these two (plus the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

The sequel to 2019's Joker is officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, a French term that translates to "shared madness" and is also used to refer to shared delusional disorder, a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transferred from one person to another.

While we can take hints from the title, the plot of the movie is still being kept tightly under wraps. All we know so far is that it will be set partly in Arkham Asylum – and, more surprisingly, there'll be a musical element to the film.

The first Joker movie earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor. Set in the '80's, Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a failed party clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who embarks on a violent campaign against the wealthy residents of Gotham City.

Along with Gaga, other new cast members for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz returns in her role as Arthur's neighbor Sophie.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit cinemas on October 4, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way, this year and beyond.