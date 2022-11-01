Henry Cavill shares the vision for his Superman comeback

Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman – and he already knows what he wants his comeback to look like. The actor returned as Clark Kent in the Black Adam post-credits scene, his first appearance in the DCEU since 2017's Justice League (barring his role in the Snyder Cut).

"There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character," Cavill told Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "And there is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don't mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful – to make people feel like Superman themselves."

He added: "I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal."

But, while Cavill might be back in one iconic role, he's stepped down from another. News recently broke that the actor will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia following The Witcher season 3 – instead, Liam Hemsworth will take over in a casting change that's proving controversial with fans.

There's no word yet on when we'll next see Cavill as Supes, but Warner Bros. is reportedly keen on getting him back for a solo outing. In the meantime, check out our guide to what we know about Cavill's Superman return, as well as all the upcoming superhero movies headed our way for everything DC and Marvel have in store for us.