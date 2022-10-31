The Witcher fans left "disappointed" and "confused" over Henry Cavill recasting news

Henry Cavill is stepping down from playing Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The actor, who recently announced his return as Superman, issued a statement online confirming that he’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the lead role.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4," he wrote (opens in new tab). "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Cavill’s exit will come after the upcoming The Witcher season 3 finishes in summer 2023, but there have been no further details on why he’s exiting or how the recasting will work. In the wake of the news, fans of the series have been sharing their reactions online.

"I'm a bit baffled by this decision," wrote one fan (opens in new tab) on Twitter. "I thought Henry was committed to the 7 year plan? Nothing against Liam. I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job but I'm baffled and confused by this." Another added (opens in new tab): "I'm really disappointed with The Witcher news. All I can hope for is that season 3 ends in a place that I can say 'well, at least it's done' and then just not watch season 4. Just not interested."

"We don't want to watch this show without Henry," tweeted a third (opens in new tab), while another said (opens in new tab): "Don’t get it, Henry is Geralt, Geralt is Henry, just sticking in someone else just may as well end it after S3." Agreeing, a viewer wrote (opens in new tab): "I'd rather wait a couple of years while he's doing Superman or cancel the show."

"Yes I wanted Henry Cavill to be Superman again BUT NOT AT THE COST OF LOSING HIM AS GERALT THE WITCHER," tweeted a fan (opens in new tab). "I mean sure we all love the Witcher but recasting the MAIN ACTOR like? Just time skip to an aged-up Ciri and start doing her adventures," suggested another viewer (opens in new tab).

However, not everyone was disappointed with the news. "Unpopular Opinion: I’m excited to see what Liam Hemsworth can bring to the table," wrote one on social media (opens in new tab). "Him joining The Witcher can ultimately showcase his tremendous talent and take on Geralt. I believe he can do Geralt justice." Another viewer added (opens in new tab): "Liam Hemsworth will thrive as Geralt. As he should. I'm excited to see his spin on the role."

The Witcher returns to Netflix in 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream right now.