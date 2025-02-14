Best Buy's Presidents Day sale has 13 deals I would recommend to any gamer

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale has been running all week long, but the site has geared up for the weekend with plenty of discounts on all things PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. From record-low prices on last year's biggest games to particularly large discounts on impressive tech, there's plenty going on across these digital aisles.

I've been covering seasonal sales like Presidents Day for over five years now, so I know these homepages like the back of my hand. I track discounts on the games and tech I've tested and loved every day, so not only do I know which devices are worth your time but the prices you should be looking out for. I've spent my morning scrolling through Best Buy's entire Presidents Day sale to bring you the very best offers.

Counting out anything that wasn't at (or near) a record-low price, I'm left with 13 discounts I don't think any gamer should miss this weekend. Between $100 discounts on Xbox Series X consoles and new bundles including the gorgeous Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition, I've been spoilt for choice this weekend. These discounts make up some of the best Presidents Day sales for gamers on the shelves right now, and you'll find them all just below.

Today's best Presidents Day sales at Best Buy

1. Dead Island 2 | $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - I will never stop recommending Dead Island 2 if you haven't already played it, so it's handy that Best Buy has dropped the already heavily reduced $19.99 MSRP this Presidents Day. You're saving an additional $5 on the slightly older game, scoring a hack 'n' slash bonanza for just $14.99 - that's the lowest I've seen so far. Buy it if: ✅ You like gore

✅ You enjoyed the original games

✅ You want a fairly linear experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more thoughtful combat

2. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | $69.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - It's just over a year old, and Infinite Wealth is now down below $25. That matches a record-low price I've only ever seen over Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed previous games

✅ You have the hours to spare

✅ You like RPGs Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played Yakuza: Like a Dragon

3. Asus ROG 65W charger dock | $64.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - It seems ludicrous that this 65W Asus ROG charging dock was ever $64.99 - but it was, and for a long time. I'd only ever recommend picking up this charger on sale - I did, and haven't looked back since. It's geared towards the Asus ROG Ally but there's plenty more potential in this little brick. Buy it if: ✅ You want to run an Ally at 30W Turbo

✅ You need extra USB-A functionality

✅ You want to connect to a display Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a full docking station

4. Dragon Age: The Veilguard | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Veilguard has been slowly dropping its price tag since it first hit this record-low over Black Friday. Best Buy has taken us right back there this Presidents Day, with a $30 discount on that $69.99 MSRP. Buy it if: ✅ You liked Inquisition

✅ You're a franchise fan

✅ You like a lot of romance options Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more of the old combat system

5. Turtle Beach Recon Controller (Xbox / PC) | $59.95 $39.95 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Turtle Beach Recon Controller has only ever been a few bucks cheaper in the past, and despite its low price tag it's actually rarely on sale. This is an older gamepad, but you're still getting a great set of clickers for just under $40 at Best Buy. Buy it if: ✅ You don't mind a wired connection

✅ You want to remap controls

✅ You want audio controls baked in Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize a wireless setup

6. Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset | $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Sony's cheapest gaming headset, the wired Inzone H3, is seeing a fantastic drop down to just $49.99 right now. $99.99 is a little too high for these cups, but if you're after a PC and PS5 headset it's well worth considering. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize comfort

✅ You want to keep the PlayStation aesthetic

✅ You swap between PC and PlayStation Don't buy it if: ❌ You travel regularly with your headset

7. Razer Viper V2 Pro | $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The Razer Viper V2 Pro was my top pick for the best gaming mouse before the V3 model showed up. It's still got its strengths, though - the flatter shape is much more flickable if you have smaller hands and I actually prefer the roughly textured surface. This mouse has been dropping to $99.99 regularly in the past few months, but Best Buy has met us with a rare record-low at $79.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want lightweight speed on a budget

✅ You prefer a skinnier design

✅ You have smaller hands Don't buy it if: ❌ You have larger hands

8. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This $30 discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed was everywhere a few months ago, but it's difficult to find now. It's a return to a record-low price that stands particularly tall against the competition - especially considering you're getting the drivers and microphone of the far more expensive Pro model here. This is one of the best gaming headsets out there right now for sheer value. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize a wireless connection

✅ You swap between PS5 and PC

✅ You want a high-end microphone Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox

9. Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | NSO Expansion Pack | $209.99 at Best Buy

The Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite is back on Best Buy's shelves, and now it comes with 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online and the expansion pack to go with it. That's fantastic value for any Zelda fans looking to sneak into the Switch catalog right at the last minute. Buy it if: ✅ This is your first Switch

✅ You're a die-hard Zelda fan

✅ You don't need to play on the TV Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to dock your handheld

10. Xbox Series X (Certified Refurbished) | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has taken a back seat in the refurbished Xbox game over the last few months, but it's back with a bang. The store has renewed consoles available for $100 less than MSRP this Presidents Day - that's the cheapest price I've seen on a refurb in a long time. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play discs

✅ You're a Game Pass afficionado

✅ You don't need a new device Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play digital games

11. Corsair TC500 Luxe gaming chair | $499.99 $423.99 at Best Buy

Save $57 - This is a smaller discount, but I've only ever seen between $20 - $30 off the Corsair TC500 Luxe in its life so far. Best Buy has a record-low price on the fabric seat this weekend, and considering it's one of the best gaming chairs we've tested yet that's a big offer. Buy it if: ✅ You want a premium feel

✅ You prefer a wide seat base Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't live with arm rests being wide

12. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27-inch QHD gaming monitor | $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is seeing a massive $250 discount at Best Buy this weekend - excellent considering it's never dropped below $589.99 in the past. You're saving $40 more than ever before on one of the best gaming monitors on the market here. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize vividity and color

✅ You still want speedy refresh rates

✅ You want a slick base stand Don't buy it if: ❌ You need hub features baked in

13. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy

Save $520 - This is an older configuration of the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, but it's looking particularly strong in Best Buy's Presidents Day sales. This is one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've seen so far - and it sits on a more luxurious model than I usually see. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want speedy RTX 4070 FHD performance

✅ You need a slimline device

✅ You're economical with storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize screen quality

When will Best Buy Presidents Day sales end? Best Buy states that its current Presidents Day sale will come to an end on Monday February 17, so we've still got the full weekend to browse the shelves. I wouldn't be surprised if some of these offers still stuck around into next week, though - prices rarely shoot straight back up across the board.

Are there any more sales coming up? If you're concerned about jumping straight into the first sale of the year, it's worth noting that your next major opportunity to save will come in May with Memorial Day. We do see some smaller sale events running between February and May, but they're difficult to predict.

