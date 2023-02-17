The best Presidents' Day PS5 deals for 2023 – get a console for less

The best Presidents' Day PS5 deals are now appearing all over the web. Alongside the many discounts being found across the latest video games and accessories, we're actually seeing a decent amount of PS5 stock arrive on digital shelves. It's only taken more than two years but it now seems like buying a PS5 is as simple as it should have ever been.

What we like about Presidents' Day is that sometimes, on occasion, we'll even see deals that surpass all other sales events during the year. As bargain hunters aren't out in their droves compared to later in the year, you'll be surprised by what price cuts retailers will offer. With PSVR 2 set to launch on February 22nd, it's also a great time to invest in Sony's ecosystem.

Today's best Presidents Day PS5 deals

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle | $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has God of War Ragnarok bundles in stock now, so these are your best bets to get a console today. These can be delivered or picked up via your local store, depending on where you are located.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black 2TB SSD (with heatsink) | $309.99 $198.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $111 - Save 36% on this 2TB SSD and never worry again about running out of game space with your PS5. This is less than $20 away from being the cheapest price we've ever seen for the SSD and it even comes with a heatsink, so you can hook it straight into the console.

(opens in new tab) PSVR 2 | $599.99 at PlayStation (opens in new tab)

While not a deal as such, PSVR 2 is on the brink of launching on February 22nd so what better time than now to get a pre-order in. This bundle comes with the fantastic Horizon Call of the Mountain and everything you need to experience the latest next-gen VR games.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset | $150 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Now onto clearance sale, this premium headset offers a 20-hour battery life, custom audio settings, quality audio and comfy cushion foam ear pads to contribute to an overall great deal. Turtle Beach are a top brand for headsets too.

(opens in new tab) Marvel Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition | $69.99 $49.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A limited-time deal for Marvel Midnight Suns takes the Enhanced Edition (5 premium skins) down to below $50. This is one of the best and most overlooked games of the past 12 months.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - The best-selling Assassin's Creed game has a significant price cut from Best Buy at over $40. It's regarded as one of the best entries in the series, so well worth checking out - especially, if you're a fan of Norse mythology.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (including Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered) | $69.99 $43.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - Two of the best games on PS5 in one package. Both Spidey titles are superb, providing two extraordinary superhero experiences with next-gen technical features that make swinging through the streets of New York feel like some wonderful dream.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers | $59.99 $33.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - The newest Sonic game has received a sweet 46% discount, bringing it down to its lowest price at the retailer since the game launched in November 2022. Explore an open-world environment as the Blue Blur and save Tails, Knuckles and Amy from a mysterious foe.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs: Legion | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Fancy taking over London? The next-gen version of Watch Dogs: Legion has received a 36% price cut, meaning it's curranty less than $20. Assemble a team of hackers and free London from a private military firm.

(opens in new tab) Astro A10 headset | $59.99 $39.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A quality headset for below $40 is hard to come by, so seeing an Astro headset for $39 is a top deal. Astro is known for its impeccable gaming headsets, so if you're in the market to get a new headset, this is the way to go.

When will the best Presidents' Day gaming PC sales start? Presidents' Day 2023 will happen on Monday, February 20th this year, although, a lot of deals start to appear the week before. Many of which are now live. The majority will kick off on the Friday beforehand (February 17th) with more then put live on Presidents' Day itself.

Where is PS5 in stock right now? PS5 stock is now more readily available than ever with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and the official Sony store all having stock in some form. Amazon also had stock live for the first time in months this February, meaning you could simply add the console to your basket and purchase without invitation.

How many PS5 have been sold? As of January 2023, Sony confirmed that more than 30 million PS5 consoles have been sold worldwide. With PlayStation head Jim Ryan stating in December 2022 that PS5 supply issues are now "resolved" it should now be easier to get a console, in theory that is.

Will God of War Ragnarok have a PS5 bundle? Yes, God of War Ragnarok has a PS5 bundle. It was announced shortly before the release of the game in November 2021 with many retailers now having the bundle readily available or on back order once stock comes in. It's a great way to get the console and one of the best games of the last year.

