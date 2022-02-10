Dell Presidents Day sales 2022: all the early deals live now

Dell's Presidents Day sales are well known for excellent discounts across everyday laptops and accessories, but the February savings season is also a fantastic time to score some PC and gaming laptop deals. We're just over a week away from the February 21 holiday date, but we often see Dell Presidents Day sales kicking off the weekend before, or even running from the Wednesday or Thursday before.

That means we're on the cusp of official laptop and gaming laptop deals, but there are already plenty of savings live at the moment. You can save an extra 10% on a range of everyday machines and gaming rigs and we're seeing official Alienware accessories dropping as low as $79.99. If you're particularly speedy you can also grab an Xbox Series S bundle with an additional controller for $20 off.

Whether you're after the best gaming PC on the market or a high-value gaming laptop, we're expecting big things from this year's Dell Presidents Day sales. You'll find all the offers already live right now just below, and our top picks across a range of machines further down the page.

Dell laptop deals ahead of Presidents Day

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel 15.6-inch laptop | $388.99 $249.99 at Dell

Save $139 - The super-cheap Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is even more affordable today, with a $139 price cut taking it down to $249.99. That's impressive considering we usually only see this Intel Celeron N4020 configuration with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD dropped down to $279. So if you're after an everyday machine for web browsing and lighter tasks we'd recommend jumping in here.



Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $718.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $339 - We don't think this 14-inch 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron has actually been over $700 for a while, but you're still getting an excellent price at $379.99. There's an i3-115G4 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are solid mid-range specs for an excellent price point.



Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $688.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $289 - If you need a little more power under the hood, you'll find a $289 discount on this beefed-up configuration of the Dell Inspiron 14. You're upgrading to an i5-1155G7 processor and 512GB of SSD storage space here - excellent specs for the price considering that 2-in-1 design carries a premium in itself.



Dell XPS 13 touchscreen 13-inch laptop | $1,049.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $150 - The Dell XPS 13 has dropped to just $899.99 ahead of Dell's Presidents Day sales, which means you can already save $150 on this premium ultrabook. This configuration carries an i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



Dell gaming laptop deals ahead of Presidents Day

Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,1018.99 $779.99 at Dell

Save $239 - If you're after a starter rig in this week's early Presidents Day sales at Dell, you'll find this G15 Ryzen edition taking a solid $239 discount. $779 lands you a current-generation RTX 3050 GPU and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor to boot. That's some solid power for an entry-level price point - though you are dropping down to 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,838.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $539 - Bumping up to an RTX 3060 GPU also nets you a boosted i7-11800H processor and 16GB RAM for your cash here. This Dell G15 configuration is over $500 off at Dell right now - an excellent price for a rig sporting a 1TB SSD.



Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $550 - For a more premium chassis, however, we'd recommend taking a look at this $550 discount on the RTX 3070 Alienware M15 R5. You're getting a Ryzen 7 5800H processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD - all housed in a slimline body with a 165Hz display up top.



Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,949.99 $2,299.99 at Dell

Save $650 - If you're going all out, there's a massive $650 saving on this RTX 3080 R6 model - all weeks ahead of official Dell Presidents Day sales. That's perfect if you're after a high-end machine but don't need to get near that $3,000 price point. This rig is stacked with an i7-11800H processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and a 360Hz display.



Dell gaming PC deals ahead of Presidents Day

Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3060 gaming PC | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $400 - With a Ryzen 7 5800 processor, RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB RAM, this Alienware Aurora R10 configuration is offering some excellent value at the lower mid-range side of Dell's latest sale. You're saving $400 on this rig, though that 512GB SSD will likely fill up quickly.



Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3080 gaming PC | $2,899.99 $2,199.99 at Dell

Save $700 - For something a little more glamorous, we'd recommend jumping up the RTX 3080 model. You'll find a massive $700 discount here, well ahead of official Dell Presidents Day sales, bringing the final price down to $2,199.99. That's solid considering there's a Ryzen 9 5900 processor, 16GB RAM, 10GB RTX 3080 card, and 1TB SSD.



Dell accessory deals ahead of Presidents Day

Alienware AW510H 7.1 gaming headset | $99.99 $79.99 at Dell

Save $20 - This is an older 7.1 gaming headset, but we haven't seen it hit $79.99 for a little while now. It's not the cheapest price these wired cups have ever reached (that was $59.99 back in the November sales) but you're still getting some solid value here.



Logitech G903 Hero wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Dell

Save $50 - You're saving $50 on the impressive Logitech G903 gaming mouse ahead of Dell's Presidents Day sales. With 11 programmable buttons, an ambidextrous design, and 25K DPI, there are plenty of luxury features baked in for under $100 here.



Alienware AW510K mechanical gaming keyboard | $159.99 $119.99 at Dell

Save $40 - If you're after a low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard, Alienware produces some of the best in the business. The AW510K has been available for around three years now, but still offers a luxury linear feel with these Cherry MX low-profile red switches, dedicated media controls, and fully programmable keys.



Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor | $529.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $230 - You're saving $230 on this 32-inch curved 1440p monitor right now - perfect if you're after a high refresh rate display with plenty of input ports. This display can reach up to 165Hz and offers anti-glare coating all on a VA panel.



Dell Presidents Day sales: FAQs

When will the Dell Presidents Day sales begin? Presidents Day is on Monday, February 21, but Dell's sales often begin before the weekend and sometimes stretch as far back as the week before. Considering we're already seeing some excellent offers we'd recommend keeping a close eye on prices over the next week, then.

What will be discounted during the Dell Presidents Day sales? The Dell Presidents Day sales hit laptops the hardest; both everyday productivity machines and gaming rigs. This is generally the brand's first big sale of the year, and in 2022 it comes just a month after new processors and Dell's own Alienware X15 R2 and Alienware X17 R2 machines hit the market. That means we can expect to see some cupboard clearing this year, with cheap gaming laptop deals on older configurations taking heavy price drops. However, you can also expect to see some solid savings on some of the best gaming monitors over the next few weeks as well.

