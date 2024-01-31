The best Presidents Day sales for gamers in 2024 - early deals available now

Presidents Day sales will officially kick off on February 19 this year, but we're already seeing plenty of discounts across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the shelves. From straight discounts on Microsoft's console to bundles throwing in free games with a PS5 Slim, there's plenty for console players to get involved with right now. Not only that, but we're seeing some super low prices on RTX 4070 gaming laptops and some record breaking discounts on PC accessories to boot.

That means there are already plenty of deals on the table well ahead of Presidents Day sales proper. While we're yet to see retailers offering their full site-wide percentage savings, which will likely pop up in the next week or so, things are going to start heating up as we turn the corner into February.

While Presidents Day sales tend to cater to those after large appliances or furniture, we've started seeing gaming tech included on the clearance shelves far more frequently in recent years. Bigger purchases tend to take the brunt of these discounts, with gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors running up the largest cash savings. However, retailers are all vying for your attention this February so we're expecting smaller deals on controllers, headsets, games and more as well.

You'll find all the biggest deals available ahead of Presidents Day just below and all our tips and tricks for making the most of the sale further down the page.

The best early Presidents Day sales for gamers

Xbox Series X | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has slashed $50 from the final price of the Xbox Series X ahead of Presidents Day. That's certainly impressive for right now - even if we have seen it $10 cheaper at Walmart in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You need a disk drive

✅ You want to make the most of Game Pass

✅ You want full power for your games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play Sony's exclusives

❌ You just want a Game Pass machine Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Amazon: $499.99



PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $559 $499 at Walmart

Save $60 - This bundle is hanging on at Best Buy, after running out of stock in the new year and only showing up very rarely these days. You're getting a completely free copy of the latest Call of Duty here - solid value considering stock has been short. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Call of Duty fan

✅ You want PlayStation exclusives

✅ You want a smaller console Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a disk drive

❌ You want a Game Pass machine Price Check: Amazon: $499.99 | Best Buy: OOS



Sonic Superstars (PS5 / Xbox Series X) | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Sonic Superstars has taken a price dive since the holidays, trickling those numbers all the way down from their $59.99 starting position. However, this $19.99 sales price at Best Buy is the best we've seen yet. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the franchise

✅ You enjoy fast paced platforming

✅ You want classic Sonic action Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting Sonic Frontiers style gameplay Price Check: Walmart: $39.96 | Amazon: OOS



Xbox Wireless Controller | $64.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $15 - We don't tend to see too many discounts on the Xbox Wireless Controller day to day, so we've been waiting for Presidents Day sales to hit this one. An early offer can save you $15 on the Shock Blue model at Amazon, dropping that price down to $49. Buy it if: ✅ You're replacing an old controller

✅ You want a new colorway for the collection

✅ You want to maximize compatibility Don't buy it if: ❌ You need extra back buttons

❌ You want more customization Price Check: Walmart: $59.75 | Best Buy: $64.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $49.22 at Walmart

Save $10 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder has just hit its lowest ever price at Walmart, dropping below $50 for the first time. That's excellent news, especially considering we generally don't see releases like this going below $49.99. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer 2D style gameplay

✅ You want multiplayer action

✅ You want classic Mario with a spin Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario

❌ You don't enjoy precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $51 | Best Buy: $59.99



Razer Basilisk V3 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is the best gaming mouse for most players right now, and at $20 off it's looking particularly solid at Amazon. You're getting plenty of additional buttons as well as a super slick RGB underglow effect. Buy it if: ✅You play a wide range of genres

✅ You don't need a wireless connection

✅ You want a larger design Don't buy it if: ❌ You want competition level speeds

❌ You need a lightweight device Price Check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Walmart: $69.99



HyperX Alloy Origins 65 | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, and at $79.99 it's never been cheaper at Amazon. This is a fantastic piece of kit for anyone after a speedy experience. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer tactile keycaps

✅ Speed is a priority

✅ You want more space on your desk Don't buy it if: ❌ You need plenty of onboard memory

❌ You want dedicated media controls Price Check: Best Buy: $79.99 | Walmart: $79.99



SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $279.99 (with promo code GET20) at SteelSeries

Save $70 - SteelSeries has a 20% off promo code running at the moment, which can drop the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless down to just $279.99. We've only ever seen it $30 cheaper than this in the past and that was way back in 2022 - since then this has been a $299.99 headset the few times it's been on sale. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PC and console setup

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You play open world games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on one system

❌ You don't want to tinker with EQ settings Price Check: Walmart: $339 | Amazon: $349.97



Asus ROG Ally Z1 | $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The cheaper Z1 version of the Asus ROG Ally is down to just $399.99 ahead of official Presidents Day sales. Best Buy has a $200 discount on this model, but if you're playing anything larger than indie titles we'd recommend taking a look at the $599.99 Z1 Extreme version (was $699.99). Buy it if: ✅ You only play lighter games

✅ You don't want to be limited to Steam

✅ You want portable PC play Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play Triple-As (get the Z1 Extreme)

❌ You only play Steam games Price Check: Only available at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Best Buy has a fantastic sub-$1,000 price tag on this RTX 4070 Asus TUF gaming laptop right now. While you're dropping back to an older 12th generation Intel processor, this is a price tag we rarely see on these kinds of machines - and there's still plenty of power under the hood. Specs: Intel i7-12700H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want the latest GPU generation

✅ You don't mind a cheaper chassis

✅ You have a $1,000 budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a newer processor Price Check: Walmart: $1,129.94 | Amazon: $1,195



FAQ

When will Presidents Day sales start? Presidents Day sales start on Monday February 19 this year, though we're expecting official discounts to start from a couple of weeks before the event. These will ramp up significantly over the weekend before, however.

How long do Presidents Day sales last? Presidents Day sales generally run for a few days after the actual holiday, before tapering out towards the end of the month. However, supplies can start to run low on more popular offers by the time even the big day arrives.

What usually goes on sale for Presidents Day? Presidents Day sales are best known for their heavy discounts on larger items like kitchen and laundry appliances, TVs, and laptops. However, we're seeing more and more gaming tech featured in these annual discounts, with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo all getting involved. Laptops and PCs are also particularly well served, as they are often featured within the same sites that run larger Presidents Day sales across general purpose devices.

What to expect from Presidents Day gaming sales in 2024

While larger offers like high-value console bundles are a little optimistic for smaller events like Presidents Day sales, we generally see prices falling across PCs and gaming laptops as well as larger accessories like monitors, desks, chairs, and TVs. That's not to say you'll need bags of cash to take advantage of this year's discounts, though.

We've already seen last year's top releases hitting some particularly low prices so if you're looking for a game refresh there will likely be some savings in store. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has already dropped to a record low price this year, and older 2023 titles are following suit as well.

We're also rounding up all the latest PS5 bundles and Nintendo Switch deals for those after a specific console. Or, take a look at the best Meta Quest deals on the shelves right now for more savings.