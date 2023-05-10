James Gunn has been sharing plenty of details about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, including confirming a major Groot theory. However, perhaps the most heartbreaking detail he shared with fans is a nugget about Rocket’s past.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’ll be diving into major third-act spoilers on this one. So make sure that you’ve seen the latest Marvel Phase 5 movie before you read any further.

Much of Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s story focuses on telling Rocket’s harrowing backstory at the hands of the High Evolutionary. Taken as a baby raccoon, he was experimented on by the sadistic scientist in an attempt to make him a perfect being.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The moments of joy in his hard early life come from his friends, who are all also victims of the High Evolutionary’s twisted experiments. There’s Lylla the otter who has mechanical arms, Floor the bunny who’s been given a mask and spider-like legs, and Teefs the Walrus, who has been given some high-tech wheels.

Like most of the characters from Rocket’s past, they don’t get a happy ending. But one fan noticed a clue that Rocket still keeps the memories of his friends close to him. It’s all to do with the straight-talking raccoon’s love of prosthetic limbs. In the first Guardians, he steals a leg to escape prison, in the sequel he takes someone’s eye, and of course, he also steals Bucky’s arm for Nebula in the Holiday special.

"Does Rocket care so much about prosthetic limbs cause it reminds him of Lylla, Floor, and Teefs," one viewer asked Gunn on Twitter (opens in new tab) after noticing a connection between the storylines. The director confirmed the theory, simply replying: "Complicated by sort of" [sic].

This adds another painful dynamic to the MCU's most brutal origin story to date. But at least it means that Rocket's kleptomania makes a lot more sense now.

