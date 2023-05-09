Groot’s big moment in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now makes much more sense – after this reveal from director James Gunn.

Spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending follow.

As the Guardians get ready to say their goodbyes on Knowhere, Groot – who has only said "I am Groot" up until now in the trilogy – gets in on the group farewell and says "I love you guys."

What gives? Can Groot speak English now? And why couldn’t he before? The answer is a little deeper than you might expect.

A Gizmodo feature (opens in new tab) posits that he no longer says "I Am Groot" because the past-era Gamora can finally understand Groot after being brought into the Guardians’ inner circle. Having been along on the ride for so long we, the audience, can also understand what the tree-based Guardian is saying.

In response, James Gunn wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), "Spoiler... Yes, that’s exactly what it means."

Still confused? Up until now, we – and several non-Guardians characters – couldn’t comprehend Groot's language because we didn’t have too close of an attachment to him. By the end of the trilogy, after experiencing all that the cosmic team has been through, we can now understand him.

So, no, he’s not speaking English. Try not to think too hard about it: it’s not a literal explanation, but it’s a nice summary of the trilogy’s themes about outcasts finally finding their place in the universe with each other. Trust Vin Diesel to find new ways to make us care about family.

