Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has already tied Quantumania's total box office gross

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has already grossed as much as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's entire box office run.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has grossed $213.2 million in the US/Canada in just 10 days, with Ant-Man 3 grossing $213.9 in its entire domestic run. The Marvel movie also knocked The Super Mario Bros. Movie off of the number one spot, where it had remained for five consecutive weeks. Guardians 3 brought in a global box office total of $282 in its opening weekend. The movie is also being hailed by controversial animal rights activism group PETA as an "animal rights masterpiece" – all thanks to Rocket Raccoon, of course.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. sees Star-Lord and co. settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released to mixed reviews, with screenwriter Jeff Loveness reacting to the negative reactions.

Vol. 3 sees the end (for now) of both the Guardians and Gunn's duties at Marvel as the filmmaker goes on to head DC Studios and direct a new Superman movie slated for a 2025 release date. But, as Marvel loves its cameos, it's likely that we'll see the Guardians again.

For even more on Guardians of the Galaxy 3, see our interviews with Chris Pratt on a potential Star-Lord return and his belief that you’ll be surprised by how dark Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is, as well as Chukwudi Iwuji on how the High Evolutionary is one of Marvel’s most irredeemable villains. You can also check out our writer's view on why Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is a celebration of fatherhood.

If you've seen the movie, head to our spoilery deep dives on: