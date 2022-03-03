How to gather metal at landmarks in Fortnite

If you're looking to gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite, then those are good places to visit as they all have at least some metallic items to harvest for materials. Of course, you haven't just picked those locations on a whim, as one of the Fortnite quests is sending you to them in order to gather 100 metal in total. This is a thankfully low target to hit in Fortnite, so you won't have to smash your way through a mountain of metal with your harvesting tool to get there, but if you're not sure where to head for it then we've got the Fortnite Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores locations to get you started.

Where to gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite, visit one of those landmarks we've highlighted on the map – they're all fairly out of the way on the coasts, but in terms of available metal to harvest it's best to avoid Windbreakers and head to another target. When you start to gather metal at one of these locations, make sure you're hitting the weak point circles as they appear to maximize your haul of materials and hit the quest target quicker.

Fortnite Wreck Ravine location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Wreck Ravine location can be found north of Covert Canyon and west of Logjam Lumberyard, just west of a gas station. In this valley you can gather metal from a couple of shipping containers, a boat, a buoy, and several rusty cars further along by the rocks.

Fortnite Windbreakers location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Windbreakers location is situated on the small island off the southwest coast, to the southwest of Greasy Grove. You can't gather metal from the huge turbines themselves, but on top of the two most western ones you'll find several metal items to destroy, plus Slurp barrels on one of the blades.

Fortnite Rustaway Shores location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Rustaway Shores location is on the south coast, just to the southwest of Chonker's Speedway. As you head down to the beach you'll discover half a dozen rusty cars at various stages of submersion in the sand, which should provide more than enough opportunity to gather metal here.

