Anime Breaker codes (October 2026) for Potions and Emeralds

With these Anime Breaker codes, you'll have plenty of opportunity to boost your luck, damage, and even enemy drops as some of them award players with loads of powerful potions. Others, meanwhile, grant a boost to your Emerald total, allowing you to shop from the F2P Exclusive Shop.
Whichever items you're after in this Anime-inspired Roblox game, you're sure to get them from these Anime Breaker codes. They have been coming in regularly since the game's launch, so there are loads to redeem if you haven't already.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Anime Breaker codes
These are the Anime Breaker codes you can redeem right now:
SORRYFORSHUT - 2x Energy Potion (T2), 2x Damage Potion (T2), 2x Gold Potion (T2), 2x Luck Potion (T2), 2x Drop Potion (T2), 2x Damage Juice, 2x Gold Juice, 2x Luck Juice, 2x Drop Juice latest!
12MVISITS - 200x Emeralds latest!
100KFAVORITES - 200x Emeralds latest!
NEWTOWER - 200x Emeralds latest!
NEWCOMPANIONS - 200x Emeralds latest!
SORRYFORGRIMS - 250x Emeralds, 2x Energy Potion (T3), 2x Damage Potion (T3), 2x Gold Potion (T3), 2x Luck Potion (T3), 2x Drop Potion (T3), 2x Energy Juice, 2x Damage Juice, 2x Gold Juice, 2x Luck Juice, 2x Drop Juice
To redeem Anime Breaker codes, first click on the Shop button from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen, which is identified by a trolley icon. Then, click on the Codes button at the bottom of the Shop menu, identified by a ticket icon. Now, enter your code, click Send, and reap your rewards.
Anime Breaker codes aren't case sensitive, so you only need to make sure you get the spelling right, but you can always copy and paste from above to be sure.
Expired Anime Breaker codes
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 100x Emeralds
While there are loads of active Anime Breaker codes, they have started to expire, meaning the others will surely follow soon. Be sure to redeem promos as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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