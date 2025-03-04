You can let fate decide your Pokemon Legends Z-A starter with a random plushie pre-order bonus, just in case you couldn't pick between Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita

Last week's Pokemon Presents finally gave us our first proper look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A , and presented us with the ultimate question – what starter Pokemon are you going to choose? If you're at all undecided, one pre-order bonus might be able to help.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in X and Y's Kalos region, but like Legends: Arceus before it, the standard regional starter Pokemon aren't available here. Instead, we have the Johto starters Totodile and Chikorita, as well as the Unova Fire-type, Tepig . It's a surprising mix given that two of them are from the same generation of games, but regardless, a loveable bunch to pick from, and as spotted by Twitter user @Konafor_, if you're willing to let fate decide your new partner, you can let a plushie pre-order bonus choose for you.

Pre-orders aren't open just yet, but when they are, if you order via the official Pokemon Center website , you'll receive a random Sitting Cuties plush of either Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. "Who else is gonna use this to decide their starter?" Konafor_ writes.

who else is gonna use this to decide their starter? pic.twitter.com/9gvMxf05TTMarch 1, 2025

The idea of opening up your pre-order on release day and seeing the sweet little face of your surprise new partner Pokemon staring up at you is genuinely delightful, and people are really getting on board with it. "Oh my gosh, that is actually such a good idea! I'm honestly really torn between Chikorita and Tepig, but I may just let the hand of fate decide my starter because of this," one replies . "Honestly I was struggling to decide which one I would pick, and this solved the problem," says another .

Personally, I don't need a plushie to tell me that Chikorita is the best choice, but the concept is amazing – I'd definitely have been tempted to do the same if not for my attachment to the line of Grass-type flower dinosaurs. Of course, you could always pre-order from the Pokemon Center for the sole reason of adding a new plushie to your collection – it doesn't necessarily have to make the most important decision in the game for you, but it's a very fun way to approach it.

A single frame in the new Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer gives hardcore shiny hunters and Nuzlocke runners hope for a huge quality-of-life change .