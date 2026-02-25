I'm desperate to try this adorable Pokemon plushie trend with my kid for the 30th anniversary

I'm not usually one to follow trends, but this Pokemon one is far too cute for me to ignore.

While I have questions about the ethics of forcing a kid out on the road to battle wild animals and fight random strangers when they turn 11, there's no denying how iconic it is to choose your first Pokemon in the video game series. Whether it's the very original trio from Professor Oak or a brand-new game that'll be some young fan's introduction to the series, it's the kind of moment that stays with you. With that in mind, I've seen a trend going around where parents recreate that moment with their children in real life. They lay out three plush Poke-toys (usually Kanto starters Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle) and let their toddler choose whichever one they like best. It's absolutely adorable, and as a Pokemon-obsessed parent to a two year-old, I have to try it myself. Sorry, little one. You have no choice in the matter. You will enjoy the best Pokemon merch.