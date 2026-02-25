Pokemon Day has me inching closer to checkout on these adorable Loungefly backpacks
You can never have too many Loungefly backpacks
This Pokemon Day, I have my eyes set on the best Pokemon merch as a collector of all things cute and Pikachu-shaped. This year's Pokemon Day aligns with the franchise's monumental 30th anniversary, and this joyous occasion has made me finally want to take the plunge and grab my first Pokemon Loungefly backpack.
Now that it's finally time to choose the right one for me, I have my heart set on the Water Type Bubbles Mini Backpack. The adorable pack transforms the front pockets into bubbles, all featuring different water types from Sobble, Piplup, and my favorite of them all, Squirtle. I'm obsessed with water types, so it's impossible not to swoon over this adorable bag.
There's plenty where it came from if I want my second too, with official full-sized and mini-backpacks inspired by every type from Gengar's spooky ghost antics, to Togepi's adorable fairy ways. As I don't like to gatekeep, I've gathered all the Loungefly bags I have my eyes on down below, just in case one happens to match your style. If we end up twinning once the official Pokemon 30th anniversary celebrations kick off, all the better.
Pokemon Loungefly FAQ
What's the difference between a backpack and a mini-backpack?
Loungefly backpacks come in two different sizes, a full sized backpack and a mini-backpack. Mini-backpacks are smaller and more compact, and better suited if you're planning on using it on daily trips, like a day out playing Pokemon Go. If you're looking for a backpack for school or college, you're better off grabbing one of Loungefly's full-sized backpacks instead.
Can you buy official Loungefly accessories?
Loungefly does provide accessories for its backpacks, most notably its backpack inserts, which are available for $30 at Amazon, and are compatible with all of its mini-backpacks, Pokemon or otherwise.
These inserts are ideal if you own multiple bags. Each time you want to wear out a different Loungefly, you just have to remove it and pop it into a different Pokemon backpack instead of having to reorganize every single item. My favorite version of the insert happens to be the Light-Up Mini Backpack Insert Organizer available for $35 at Amazon, as it adds a light to allow you to see your bag's contents even in dark-lit places - no Flash move required.
Does each Loungefly have a matching purse available?
Some Loungefly Pokemon bags have matching wallets and purses available, which you can buy separately to match your favorite backpack. Not every design has one, so you will have to do some research of your own if you're desperate to have your bag and wallet match up.
Our guide to the best Nintendo gifts is full of more Pokemon goodies for you to get your hands on.
