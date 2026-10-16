The Blood of Dawnwalker update adds respec, directional animal petting, an even easier difficulty mode, and "over 1,100 other improvements"

News
By
Published

Update 1.1 arrives soon

The Blood of Dawnwalker
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

A month and a half after the release of The Blood of Dawnwalker, developer Rebel Wolves is cooking up a major selection of improvements to its vampire RPG. Update 1.1 will soon arrive with a long-awaited respec option, alongside animal petting, an easier difficulty mode, and well over a thousand additional upgrades.

The respecs certainly seem like the biggest addition. "Free your mind with the Draught of Mind Rebirth," the devs explain in truncated patch notes shared on Reddit. "Forget all your Swordmastery, Witchcraft, and Vampirism abilities, and use the time you spent learning them to master a different set of abilities."

In its original form, The Blood of Dawnwalker offered no respec option at all – a pretty harsh limitation in a game where your resources are already tightly constrained thanks to the time mechanic. Unofficial mods quickly appeared to offer respecs, but they were only useful to players on PC.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Rebel Wolves is also finally committing to the Can You Pet the Dog? crowd, and they're apparently doing it in style with a whole minigame built on the RPG's combat mechanics. "What happens when you merge a directional combat system with an ability to pet dogs and cats? Directional. Animal. Petting." I don't know exactly how that'll work, but it sounds adorable.

The other major new gameplay feature is an additional difficulty mode. The current "story" mode will be renamed "forgiving," and "story" will now get you into an even easier mode with an "additional combat assist."

All this launches as part of update 1.1, which is set to land sometime "next week." The rest of the updates come in the form of more general "improvements" to combat, traversal, and the camera, as well as new subtitle and frame-generation options. The patch also includes "over 1,100 other improvements and fixes," so if you're still exploring Vale Sangora, the experience is about to get much smoother.

"I'm surprised there's any backlash": Baldur's Gate 3 lead doesn't see why The Blood of Dawnwalker's time feature is so controversial, says it's "perfectly interwoven."

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. COD: MW4 will be on Game Pass, but not at launch
    1
    Is Modern Warfare 4 going to be on Xbox Game Pass?
  2. 2
    The Blood of Dawnwalker update adds respec, directional animal petting, an even easier difficulty mode, and "over 1,100 other improvements"
  3. 3
    The best Xbox gifts in 2026: this year's top tech and must-see accessories
  4. 4
    "Blatant plagiarism": Viral wolf girl colony sim Family Time enters Steam's top 50 most-wishlisted games, immediately gets ripped off by copycat with the same name
  5. 5
    Big RPGs like The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 have CD Projekt Red in a "dangerous place," warns BioWare veteran, with costs and sales expectations exploding