The Outer Worlds 2 Schemes of the Secret Smugglers mission sees you investigating the Fairfield Greenhouse, and trying to get information out of Emeline Galloway. However, without the right information you'll find a 'Required: info not found' message blocking your way. Here's how to get what you need and see this side mission though to the end.

How to complete Schemes of the Secret Smugglers in Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Obsidian)

The Schemes of the Secret Smugglers mission begins in Outer Worlds 2 when you search the constabulary computer in Fairfield (or if you have the Observation Skill you can find a data pad in a secret room at the bottom of the lift at the landing pad that starts this off). The first port of call is to investigate the Fairfield Greenhouse (shown above), and it's overseer Emeline Galloway who's the main suspect in a smuggling ring.



However, you'll probably find you won't get anything out of her at first, with the conversation coming to a dead end with an 'info not found' option dead end. Certain Outer Worlds 2 backgrounds can open up some extra dialogue options but otherwise that missing info will be found on the terminal in Emeline's house, a small building to the left as you come out of the main greenhouse door (below). Read the messages on the computer in there to find all the incrimination info you need, and then go back to Emeline for a chat.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Confronted with the terminal info she'll confess to being part of one of the Outer World 2 factions factions, Sub Rosa, and has a job for you to start your way in with them - you'll need to gain access to Officer Cardosa's terminal to delete some records about vodka.



By far the easiest way to do this is, when you reach the marker for the Quartermaster's terminal, throw a distraction grenade and when Officer Cardosa obediently turns to look at it, steal the Replenishment Terminal Key Card from the crate right outside the office. You can also say you're here to admire the dropships, carry on the conversation, and then say "I'm not very familiar with dropships myself. Could you show me that one over there?" to get Cardose to wander over to the dropship behind her, giving you a chance to slip in and tamper with the terminal. Speech 2, Hack 2 or Engineering 2 skill levels also you can access some dialogue-related distraction options.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

However you distract Cardosa, the moment her back is turned access the terminal and set the Auntie Fizzo's Spectrum Vodka inventory to 0 cases without anyone being the wiser. Head back to Emeline's to tell her the job's done and you'll earn the following rewards:



675 XP

A light pistol silencer mod

A light pistol silencer mod crafting recipe

Advanced Decryption Key

350 Bit Cartridge



You'll also gain a whack of favor with Sub Rosa. Be warned as well that this is one of the missions you can lose when you have to make a choice about Fairfield or Westport in Outer Worlds 2. No spoilers there if that means nothing to you yet, but it will.

