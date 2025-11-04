The Outer Worlds 2 Fairfield or Westport choice for the Vox Relay puts the lives of many civilians in your hands, so you'll probably want the least horrible outcome for the Saboteur of Paradise quest. There are actually four broad outcomes for this choice in The Outer Worlds 2 with varying levels of death and destruction, though not all of them are especially obvious – plummeting the Vox Relay into either Fairfield or Westport is clearly going to end in obliteration, but there's a third destination you can send the Relay that will please everyone. So, if you want to know what the consequences are for each Vox Relay crash location, I've explained all outcomes for this choice in greater detail below.

Where to crash the Vox Relay in The Outer Worlds 2

For the Outer Worlds 2 Fairfield or Westport choice, the best option is the secret third option of being able to send the Vox Relay into space. However, as I've explained further down, this option is entirely dependent on your Outer Worlds 2 Skills and Traits. With that in mind, the second-best option is to make sure you've persuaded the people of Westport to move to Fairfield, then change the Vox Relay's destination to Westport.

Once you've heard de Vries' message and the Vox Relay's launch has started, the only way you can back out of this choice is to reload an earlier save and do everything you need to do before killing or sparing Montelli in The Outer Worlds 2 and investigating de Vries' safe room. Once you have made your choice and escaped the Vox Relay, you will have finally completed the Saboteur of Paradise main quest and can carry on pursuing de Vries in the 'On the Trail of the Traitor' quest or you can stick around on Paradise Island and wrap up some side quests.

Set destination to Fairfield

If you leave the Vox Relay's destination as Fairfield, the entire town will be annihilated along with everyone inside in the crash, with Ethel Tinsley being the sole survivor. That means any quests you haven’t already started or completed, any items you haven't bought or looted, and any NPCs will be inaccessible for the rest of the game – if you've also persuaded Westport's citizens to move to Fairfield, you will be wiping out two town's worth of people!

You will also lose 10 Auntie's Choice reputation and Inez will leave the party permanently if she is one of your Outer Worlds 2 companions. The only way to prevent this is to use a Speech 3 dialogue option when she speaks to you immediately after escaping the Vox Relay to persuade her to stay, but she will not trust you as much as before.

Set destination to Westport

If you set the Vox Relay to crash at Westport, it will destroy the main town while the flooded outer area remains intact – that means Zebulon Tran will survive in case you're worried about Niles' comrade.

If you chose to help Milverstreet in the Outer Worlds 2 Milverstreet or Kaur choice and got all of Westport's citizens to move to Fairfield in the 'Brain Benders of Auntie's Choice' quest, then no one will die and there aren’t really any negative consequences to this choice, aside from the fact that you won't be able to loot any loose items or buy from vendors in the town anymore.



But if you don't get the Protectorate citizens to leave, they will all die horribly in the blast, and you'll lose out on some minor loot. The only slight upside is that, since the Protectorate aren't a proper Outer Worlds 2 faction like Auntie's Choice, you won't lose any reputation for nuking a small town.

Set destination to space

The option to send the Vox Relay to space is only available if you have Hack 4 and a Bypass Shunt or the Lucky Outer Worlds 2 Trait. With the former, you can simply hack the Vox Relay's interface to change the destination from Fairfield to space, but with the Lucky Trait, you can choose the "See if hitting it does anything" option for a miraculous resolution.

However you go about sending the Vox Relay into space, Fairfield, Westport, and all their citizens are spared. That means you won't be locked out of any quests or loot, making this is the best destination for the Vox Relay by far.

Before heading off to Golden Ridge, make sure you visit the Automech Repair Center and help the people there to get one of the Outer Worlds 2 gadgets that can protect you from deadly Zyranium. And if you've found yourself affected by this substance, make sure you know how to cure The Outer Worlds 2 Zyranium poisoning.



