Get Outer Worlds 2 Zyranium poisoning and you’ll find you have reduced health and cough very loudly (which can really ruin your chances at remaining stealthy). And, oh yeah, if you don’t fix this issue soon enough then it can lead to death.



Having the right Outer Worlds 2 companions can keep you healed up while suffering from Zyranium poisoning but ideally you want to get rid of the problem. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to cure it. You may need to fork out some cash in order to do this though, so be sure you’ve got the money to pay your bill. We’ve covered the different methods below.



To prevent getting Zyranium poisoning again in the future, you can also use our tips below to stay safe and hopefully save yourself a pretty penny so you don’t have to pay more Doctor’s fees again. It's a problem you'll encounter frequently as you explore The Outer Worlds 2 , so it's best to be prepared.

How to cure Zyranium poisoning (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) If you’re have Zyranium poisoning in The Outer Worlds 2, then there are two ways to clear this status effect. The first is to find an AutoDoc. This is one of the easiest ways to cure Zyranium poisoning and can be found throughout every location in the Outer Worlds 2. Using an AutoDoc station will totally refresh your HP, remove any status effects (including poisoning), and give you two full inhaler chargers for free. It’s worth noting that each AutoDoc station can only be used once to restore Inhaler Charges. The other option is to find a doctor. You can find a multitude of NPC Doctors in different cities throughout the universe, such as Arcadia. They can heal damage and poisoning for a charge. If you’re struggling to find Doctors then asking locals where you can find one may point you in the right direction.

How to prevent Zyranium poisoning If you want to be more proactive in avoiding Zyranium poisoning, then there are a couple of things you can try. The first is to get some Gas-Energy Deflection Apparatus. You can find this by completing the Above and Beyond Repair sidequest. This gadget can help prevent Zyranium poisoning as shields you from Gas and bullets for a short time. You should also be careful about using your inhalers as this will slowly build up your toxicity. This can lead to a drug crash or even Zyranium poisoning. Some Outer Worlds 2 flaws , like Teetotaler, can increase the inhaler toxicity even further so be sure to be mindful when over using them.

