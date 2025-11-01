There are six factions in the Outer Worlds 2, each with their own political stances and citizens. You can build your reputation with some of these factions, leading to some benefits which may help you.

If you’re finding it hard to build reputation with any of the factions, you may benefit from picking up the Negotiator Outer Worlds 2 perk , which gives you access to +75% Reputation gained with all factions.

The Outer Worlds 2 is a vast and expansive universe and alongside all of the Outer Worlds 2 companions you have to consider, another major factor you’ll have to think about when it comes to collaboration are these factions.

See below for an outline of all of the Outer Worlds 2 factions including details of their political alignments and how you can join them.

Outer World 2 factions you can gain reputation with

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Out of the six Outer Worlds 2 factions which you come across, you can only gain reputation with three of them:

Aunties Choice

Order of the Ascendant

Sub Rosa

You can also join these factions if you make them like you enough which can come with pros and cons for each. Here's all the details on them below.

Outer worlds 2 Aunties Choice

(Image credit: Obsidian)

How to join: The city of Fairfield is where Auntie’s Choice is primarily based, and this is the first major city you’ll come across. Going into the main building and helping Kaur or Milverstreet in Outer Worlds 2 will allow you to start building your reputation with Auntie’s Choice.



The first faction you come across which allows you to gain reputation is Auntie’s Choice, a megacorp which is definitely wholly in support of consumerism. This Capitalist society seems quite dystopian if you look anywhere beyond the surface with everyone desperate to climb the corporate ladder.



There’s an illusion of freedom here, but with extensive advertising being thrown in your face and little escape from various money schemes and scams, you’re never truly free from the shackles of Capitalism. If you’re someone who’s hoping to climb the corporate ladder and you don’t mind sticking knives in some backs to get there then Auntie’s Choice is a good option for you.

Outer Worlds 2 Order of the Ascendant

(Image credit: Obsidian)

How to join: Complete the main mission on Paradise to find the Vox Relay and then return to your ship. An envoy of the Order of the Ascendant will find you and allow you to begin gaining reputation with the faction.

The Order of the Ascendant has one goal in mind, understanding the mathematics of the universe to predict the future of the world and therefore ascend humanity as they solve the Universal Equation. Simple stuff really.

The people of The Order of the Ascendant are extremely logical people, almost to a fault, as they sometimes ignore emotions and humanity in order to make what they believe are the best decisions. This can lead to extensive hardship for some.

It might seem like The Order of the Ascendant are evil and heartless but in reality, they’re just committed to solving the Universal Equation. If you’re hoping to contribute to this cause then you can join the Order of the Ascendant.

Outer Worlds 2 Sub Rosa

(Image credit: Obsidian)

How to join: When finding Emeline Galloway, she’ll disclose that she's a part of Sub Rosa. Complete her request to alter some evidence of their existence and you’ll gain a chunk of reputation.

If you’re on the hunt for the underground market, then you’ll find it through Sub Rosa - an interplanetary faction consisting of black market traders and suppliers. Those who are apart of this faction typically keep it on the down low but once you’re in, you’ve got access to a range of new items.

You’ll find members of Sub Rosa in the majority of important locations in the game rather than them being cemented to a specific area. You can identify them by looking for a "stylish yellow rose with a split black circle”.

While you don’t have to join the faction, it's definitely worth raising your reputation here so you have access to a range of alternative vendors who can provide you with important gear.

Outer Worlds 2 Factions you can’t gain reputation with

There are also three Outer Worlds 2 factions where you can’t gain reputation. While they’re still important to the game and the intertwined politics occurring within The Outer Worlds 2, you don’t have to worry about your standing with these factions.

The Protectorate - The Protectorate is a dictatorship which was founded by the inventor of the Skip Drive. The current leader rules with an iron fist, demanding adoration from all members. This is the main antagonistic faction within the game and while you can still work with members from the faction from time to time, you likely won't be supporting this organisation.

The Earth Directorate - When first booting into the game, you'll find that you're already a commander of The Earth Directorate faction, which focuses on taking down evil and corrupt governments and corporations.

The Rift Cult - The Rift Cult in the Outer Worlds 2 is a group of cultists that worship the Rifts that appear throughout the universe. While you can't join this cult or gain reputation with this faction, you can still work with them to help figure out what the deal is with the Rifts.

