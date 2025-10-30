Perk Description Bonuses Requirements

Assassin After scoring a kill from stealth, movement speed is greatly increased for a short time. +100% Movement Speed for 5s Sneak 1

Automech Anatomist Your weakspot hits against automechanicals cause shock damage to chain to nearby enemies. None Requires 5 or more total perks purchased. Hack 10

Automech Jammer You passively jam automechanicals, reducing the speed at which they detect you and making it easier to sneak by them. You also gain a small bonus chance to critically hit against automechs. -75% Automech Awareness Detection Rate +5% Critical Chance Requires 3 or more total perks purchased. Hack 5

Bit Transfer Bounty terminals now have an option to immediately cash out bits by hacking into bank accounts. Once an account is drained, you’ll need to earn 7,200 Experience Points to access the accounts again. None Requires 3 or more perks. Perk: Restricted Access Hack 2

Bag Check While crouching, you can see the contents of a person’s inventory before pickpocketing them. You also gain a small bonus to critical chance. +5% Critical Chance Requires 2 or more perks. Perk: Pickpocket Lockpick 4

Brand Enthusiast While all of your equipped armor and weapons share the same brand, gain bonus damage and armor. +20% Damage Armor Rating +10 None

Bulletshield You gain a bonus to damage resistance and max health, but enemies are more likely to target you over your companions. +10% Damage Resistance, +10% Base Health None

Busy Bodies Your companions will gather crafting materials and items for you while you’re away from the ship. The amount gathered is based off of XP earned while away. None Leadership 2

Caustic Researcher You now apply Vulnerable faster when dealing Corrosive damage. Additionally, your critical hit chance against Dissolved foes is increased. +20% more stacks of Vulnerable applied when dealing Corrosion damage +10% Critical Chance against enemies afflicted by Dissolved Medical 1

Charlatan Many of your lies are more believable and will more likely be accepted as true. Additionally, the likelihood that enemies will target you is reduced. None Speech 6

Cold Blooded You can now apply Chilled faster when dealing Frost damage, and enemies killed while Frozen will shatter, dealing frost damage to hostiles in the area. +20% more stacks of Chilled applied when dealing Frost damage Deal 20% of nearby hostile’s health in damage on killing a Frozen target Science 9

Commando You unlock an additional weapon equipment slot. None Melee 1 OR Guns 1

Comradery The party gains significant damage resistance for a short period of time after reviving or being revived by a companion. Additionally, taking damage no longer reduces your progress to reviving a companion. +25% Damage Resistance for 10s Leadership 5

Connoisseur Consumed food and drinks heal for more. Additionally, drugs add additional inhaler charge. +25% Healing from Food and Drink +25% Inhaler Charge from Drugs Medical 1

Contingency Screen When your health hits 25%, the Gas-Energy Deflection Apparatus gadget automatically activates without spending energy. Has a cooldown between automatic activations. Cooldown: 30s None Gas-Energy Deflection Apparatus Science 3

Crabble Rancher Marksman rifles, pistols, and shotguns deal increased damage. While the magazine of one of these weapons is half empty, also gain a bonus to critical hit chance. +10% Ranged Damage +20% Critical Chance Guns 2

Crash Recovery While crashing, you continuously regenerate a small amount of health. 2% Health per second. Regenerate 2% Health per second while crashing. Medical 8

Deep Drums Machine guns, Special weapons, and Assault Rifles slowly reload automatically. Additionally, all weapons have an increased magazine size. +50% Magazine Size Guns 3

Defuser Whenever you disable a mine, it is added to your inventory so you can place it yourself. Gain mines on disabling them Explosives 3

Demolitionist All of your explosives have increased area of effect and can no longer deal damage to you. WARNING: Hazards left by explosives are still dangerous! +50% Damage Radius Perk: Secret Recipe Explosives 20

Duelist You gain the ability to perform a perfect block with melee weapons. Timing your blocks against incoming melee attacks will stun the attacker. On Perfect Block, stun the target for 8s Melee 1

Echoing Blows Your melee attacks deal a small portion of damage in a large cone in front of you. The damage of the cone is increased for two-handed weapons. Heavy Melee weapons deal 50% of their weapon damage. Light Melee weapons deal 25% of their weapon damage Melee 6

Eden Windage Marksman rifles, pistols, and sniper rifles have increased range and weakspot damage. +25% Weapon Range +25% Weakspot Damage Perk: Crabble Rancher Guns 3

Electro-Therapist You now apply Electrocuted faster when dealing Shock damage. Additionally, Weak Automechs become Scrambled rather than Paralyzed when reaching max stacks. Scrambled automechs will attack their allies for a duration and will still take damage over time. Strong enemies, such as leaders and bosses, cannot be Scrambled this way until their health has been sufficiently reduced. +20% more stacks of Electrocuted applied when dealing Shock damage. Scramble: Will fight for you for 5s Science 1

Face Reader In conversations, options that reduce reputation with a faction are highlighted before choosing them. Additionally, gain a bonus to damage against humans. +20% Damage to Humans Observation 5

Ghost If you’re crouched when an NPC starts investigating you, gain Camouflaged for a short duration. Has a cooldown between activations, which decreases based on Sneak skill. Invisible to enemies and deal bonus damage. Cooldown: 3m Sneak 2

Grenadier You unlock an additional throwable equipment slot. You also gain a small bonus to explosives damage. +10% Explosives Damage Explosives 2

Grim Visage Scoring a kill will temporarily cause human and creature enemies near the target to be Frightened for a short duration. Strong enemies, such as leaders and bosses, cannot be Frightened this way until their health has been sufficiently reduced. Frightened: The target flees from combat for 8s. Does not affect automechanicals.

Perk: Intimidator Speech 9

Gun Runner You can now fire while sliding, mantling, and sprinting with assault rifles, shotguns, and SMGs. Additionally, the spread for these weapon types is reduced. -50% Ranged Weapon Spread Movement Penalty to Accuracy -50% Guns 4

Hail of Lead Guns with automatic or burst fire deal increasing damage the more you fire. This bonus resets after swapping weapons or not firing for a few seconds and has a cap of +100%. +2% Damage per Shot Guns 5

Heavy Handed Melee power attacks knock down enemies. Has a cooldown between activations. Cooldown: 10s Melee 1

Hot Blooded You now apply Burn faster and heal whenever Burn deals damage or reaches max stacks. +20% more stacks of Burn applied when dealing Plasma damage Heal for 50% of damage dealt by Burn and plasma explosions Explosives 1

Hungry Guns Guns that use bio-mass as ammo can hold twice as much before needing to be fed (reloaded). Additionally, you deal more corrosive damage in general. +100% Bio-mass Ammo Pool Size +10% Corrosion Damage Perk: Caustic Researcher Medical 4

Incendiary Chef Unlocks the recipe to craft Volatile Grenades. Volatile Grenades deal significant damage, but holding them for too long can cause them to explode in your hands! On selection, immediately gain several Volatile Grenades for use. Can craft Volatile Grenades Explosives 8

Inhaler Overload Gain the ability to take a deeper breath when using the Medical Inhaler, using an extra inhaler charge, increasing toxicity cost, but also granting a large amount of bonuses for a moderate duration. +20% Damage +3 Armor Rating +10% Evasion Chance +50% Movement Speed Medical 5 Perk: Pharm-thusiast

Inspiring Commander Kills scored by either you or the party charge each companion’s ability a small amount. Companion Command meters fill 5% each time the party scores a kill. Leadership 1

Intimidator Dealing damage to Weak humans or creatures Frightens them a short duration. Has a cooldown between activations, which shortens with your Speech skill. Strong enemies, such as leaders and bosses, cannot be Frightened this way until their health has been sufficiently reduced. Frightened: The target flees from combat for 8s. Does not affect automechanicals. Cooldown: 2m Speech 5

Keen Observer You gain increased weakspot damage when crouched and not moving. Keen Observer: +25% Weakspot Damage Perk: Trick Shot Observation 8

Lasting High You can now use your medical inhaler while crashing, but at reduced efficacy. Crashes now last longer. -50% Inhaler Heal Effectiveness while Crashing -30% Crash Depletion Rate Perk: Crash Recovery Medical 12

Light Step Walking over traps and mines will never set them off. None Sneak 10

Lucky Strikes Critical hits do significantly more damage. Critical hits that kill cause the target to explode and deal damage to nearby hostiles. +100% Critical Damage Deals 20% of nearby hostile’s health in damage on killing with critical hit Requires 11 or more total perks purchased. Guns 20 or Melee 20

Makeshift Armorer Whenever you craft items, your armor gains a temporary bonus to its armor value that degrades from incoming attacks. The amount of armor added is based off the total value of the materials used. The bonus armor can take more hits before degrading as your Engineering skill increases. +1 Armor Value to your equipped armor for every 25 bits crafted Requires 4 or more total perks purchased. Engineering 3

Manual Reset You can hack into automechanicals, forcing them to restart, temporarily disabling them. You can reset unaware automechs by sneaking up to them and having enough Hack skill. Also gain a bonus to damage against Automechanicals. Automechanical is stunned for 20s +10% Damage to Automechanicals Hack 1

Master Armorer Your body armor gains an additional armoring mod slot, allowing you to add a second mod to your armor. +1 Mod Slot for Body Armor Requires 9 or more total perks purchased. Requires perk: Makeshift Armorer Engineering 20

Multitasker Your holstered weapons reload automatically when you manually reload your active weapon. None Requires 7 or more total perks purchased Perk: Commando Guns 14

N-Radiator Once every few seconds, when you deal damage, you will deal the damage again as N-Ray. 100% additional damage done as N-Ray. Cooldown: 3s 12 or more total perks purchased. Science! 20

Nature’s Friend You can temporarily tame hostile creatures, having them fight by your side for a moderate duration. You can tame unaware hostile creatures by sneaking up to them and having enough Medical skill. Tamed creatures will not follow you but will fight other enemies nearby. Also gain a bonus to damage against creatures. Tamed: Will fight for you for 10s +10% Damage to Creatures Row 47 - Cell 3

Nature’s Best Friend Tamed Creatures are now permanently tamed, rewarding XP, but can’t be looted. Tamed creatures will not follow you but will fight other enemies nearby. None Perk: Nature’s Friend Medical 10

Negotiator Your companion abilities charge faster and you immediately gain positive Reputation with all factions. This bonus is given for all factions already met upon selecting this perk and granted immediately when you meet a new one. As long as a faction doesn’t already dislike you, you will be Exalted with them, granting max positive bonuses. WARNING: The Abrasive trait still prevents your Reputation from ever rising above Neutral. +75% Reputation gained with all factions -20% Companion Ability Charge Time Requires 3 or more total perks purchased. Speech 9 Leadership 9

Ninja While sprinting or sliding, incoming attacks against you have an increased chance to be outright avoided, increasing your Evasion. This is increased further when in light or medium armor. +10% Evasion in Heavy Armor +20% Evasion in Light or Medium Armor None

On Your Feet You can revive your companions from a distance. +10m Companion Revive Range Perk: Comradery Leadership 20

Palm Greaser Bribes now cost less and stolen items sell for more. -50% Bribe Costs +20% Vendor Buying Price for Stolen items Speech 2

Penetrating Shots Your shotguns and SMGs ignore a portion of armor, making them more effective against armored enemies. +50% Armor Penetration Requires 8 or more total perks purchased Perk: Point Blank Artist Guns 6

Pharm-thusiast You unlock an additional primer slot, allowing you to use the effects of multiple primers at once. Additionally, toxicity gained from using the inhaler is decreased. Using the inhaler with multiple primers equipped applies the effects of both on use, but combines the total toxicity of all primers when used. -25% Toxicity received from the Medical Inhaler Medical 2

Pickpocket Gain the ability to pickpocket others. Pickpocketing can be activated by crouching up to an unaware human and having enough Lockpick skill. None Lockpick 1

Pitch/Tossball Hacker Your melee attacks ignore a portion of the target’s armor. Ignore 50% of the target’s Armor Value when attacking with a melee weapon. None Requires 5 or more total perks purchased. Melee 8

Pitch/Tossball Winger Directly hitting anyone with a grenade or mine will deal damage and stagger them. Explosives also deal more damage. +20% Explosives Damage Deal 50 physical damage on direct hit with a grenade or mine and staggers Explosives 1

Plug Puller Hacked auto-mechs are permanently disabled rather than temporarily disabled. Permanently disabled auto-mechs reward XP and can be looted. None Requires 10 or more total perks purchased. Perk: Manual Reset Hack 20

Point Blank Artist Damage with shotguns, SMGs, and pistols is increased against targets within 10m, but less above that distance. +100% Sneak Attack Damage +30% Damage to near enemies -15% Damage to far enemies Guns 1

Psychopath Gain bonus damage against any faction you have negative Reputation with. This bonus is greater the worse your Reputation is. +10%, +20%, or +40% Damage against enemies with Cautious, Begrudging, or Indignant factions respectively. Requires 1 or more total perks purchased.

Rapid Recharge After dropping to 10% or less gadget energy, energy recharges faster for a few seconds. Energy Recharge Rate +500% for 5s Cooldown: 30s Science 1

Restricted Access You can access the restricted inventory of vending machines. None Requires 1 or more total perks purchased. Hack 1

Run and Hitter After sprinting for a short duration, the first melee attack performed gains bonus damage. This damage increase is larger for 2-handed melee weapons. +25% damage on your next hit with a 1-handed melee weapon +50% damage on your next hit with a 2-handed melee weapon Requires 1 or more total perks purchased Melee 2

Scrapper Automechanicals always drop some additional crafting materials. + crafting materials Engineering 1

Secret Recipe Your explosives deal full damage across their entire blast zone. None Requires 3 or more total perks purchased Explosives 6

Serendipitous Slayer You gain an innate critical hit chance with pistols and SMGs. Additionally, critical hits with these weapons automatically reload a small portion of the weapon’s magazine. +10% Critical Chance Cooldown: 1s Requires 2 or more total perks purchased Guns 2

Serial Killer After killing a human, you have a chance to automatically harvest their heart. Each of these trophies increases your Max Health permanently. Humans you kill that don’t fight back or weren’t hostile when you attacked them will always have their heart harvested. +2 Max Health per heart collected Perk: Psychopath

Sharpshooter Marksman, assault, and sniper rifles deal increased damage at distances >20m, but less damage below that distance. Sneak attack damage for marksman rifles is also increased. +100% Sneak Attack +30% Far Damage -15% Near Damage Guns 1 Observation 1

Shiny New Toy You gain a bonus to damage for a moderate duration after swapping weapons. +20% Damage Requires 2 or more total perks purchased Perk: Commando Guns 5 OR Melee 5

Shrug it Off When combat starts and whenever one of your companions is downed, immediately gain temporary health equal to 50% of your max health. Gain 50% of Max Health as Temporary Health Requires 8 or more total perks purchased. Requires perk: Bulletshield

Silent Steps After leaving stealth, your footsteps are silent for a short duration. Foot steps are silent for 8s Sneak 6

Sleight Of Hands Pickpocketing is significantly faster and you gain a bonus to sneak attack damage based on your Lockpick skill. -50% Pickpocket Interaction Time +10% Sneak Attack Damage per Lockpick skill Requires 4 or more total perks purchased. Perk: Pickpocket Lockpick 8

Slow-more While using the Tactical Time Dilation gadget, you gain an increased Evasion chance, ignoring incoming attacks. Additionally, anytime you evade an attack, you restore a small amount of gadget energy. This can occur regardless of whether Tactical Time Dilation is active or not. +25% Evasion Chance while in TTD +1 Energy on evading damage Science 3

Space Ranger Your Speech skill also scales damage. +2.5% Damage per Speech skill Speech 1

Sprayer Prayer Auntie’s Acidic Dematerializer can be charged, allowing its projectile to travel further and deal more damage. Charging the gadget costs more energy. None Requires 10 or more total perks purchased Auntie’s Acidic Dematerializer Science 6

Stalker You gain increased sneak attack damage against hostiles that are investigating you, a distraction device, or a corpse you’ve left behind. +200% Sneak Attack Damage Requires 3 or more total perks purchased Perk: Assassin Sneak 5

Suppressionist Pistols gain increased sneak-attack damage and are quieter. Guns of any type with Silencers make no noise whatsoever. -75% Firing Noise +100% Sneak Attack Damage Requires 5 or more total perks purchased Guns 8 Sneak 8

Survivalist Creatures always drop raw meat, which can be eaten as food. None Medical 2

Tall Tale Teller Only your most outlandish lies aren’t believed, with you being able to lie about even more things. Additionally, you gain a bonus to damage when attacking that aren’t attacking you directly. +20% Damage Requires 7 or more total perks purchased. Perk: Charlatan Speech 10

Targeting Scanner Focusing on a target with the N-Ray Scanner will mark them. Marking targets prioritizes them for companions and causes the party’s attack against them to regenerate your energy. None N-Ray Scanner Science 5

Through the Keyhole The contents of a locked container can be viewed before lockpicking. Also, you gain an increased range bonus with guns. +50% Weapon Range Requires 3 or more total perks purchased Lockpick 2

Tinkerer Your modded weapons now deal bonus damage, increasing with your Engineering skill. +10% Damage with modded weapons Increases by +2.5% per Engineering skill point Requires 2 or more total perks purchased. Engineering 5

Tit For Tat A percent of outgoing melee damage is returned as health. Heal for 25% of damage dealt by melee weapons. Melee 10

Tracker Hostiles on the mini-map are no longer hidden by the shroud – the area outside the player’s field of view – and have their facing shown. None Observation 3

Treasure Hunter Searching through containers can occasionally reward you with bits or crafting materials. None Observation 1

Trick Shot Weakspot kills ricochet, dealing damage to a second nearby target. None Requires 2 or more total perks purchased Guns 1 Observation 1

Trophy Hunter You gain Critical Hit Chance with all weapons against all enemies. The chance is increased against Strong enemies, such as Leaders and Bosses that aren’t heavily damaged. +5% Critical Chance +20% Critical Chance against Strong enemies None