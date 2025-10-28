You get one Outer Worlds 2 respec chance near the start of the game, letting you change a couple of aspects of your character, but that's it. Unlike the first game, or even Obsidian Entertainment's previous RPG, Avowed, respec-ing your character isn't allowed in The Outer Worlds 2 and you've got learn to make careful decisions when levelling up and improvise. This chance to reset your Skills and Traits comes just after an explosive first mission, so consider this a minor spoiler warning with all the details on how to respec in The Outer Worlds 2 below.

How to respec in The Outer Worlds 2

(Image: © Xbox Game Studios)

In The Outer Worlds 2, you get one opportunity to respec your Traits and initial Skills only and that's it – your Outer Worlds 2 Background, Skill Points, Perk Points, and Flaws are all permanent choices that cannot be changed once they've been confirmed, as far as we've been able to tell from our time playing.

Your one chance to respec comes right after completing the intro-mission-gone-awry on Horizon Point Station, which starts with you figuring out The Outer Worlds intercom. After your character wakes up from their decade-long sleep, VAL will give you a chance to undergo a "physical and cognitive test to confirm mission readiness" at which point you'll get to choose to the [Respec.] dialogue option, letting you pick your Trait(s) and your Specialized Skills again.

Obviously if you're happy with your choice of Outer Worlds 2 Traits and Skills, you can turn this down and carry on, but I strongly recommend taking this chance anyway just to double-check you're happy since this is your one and only chance to make changes. I would also bear in mind that the intro mission throws as many opportunities to test your Outer Worlds 2 Skills as possible, though some will come up more than others – just because one of your Skills didn't come up that often or at all on Horizon Point Station doesn't mean it won't be useful later in the game!