The Outer Worlds 2 intercom choice is the first seemingly important one you'll come across in the whole game, helping you get into Horizon Point station. After restoring power and accidentally activating the security automechanicals, your team will suggest posing as one of the Protectorate's own using the intercom to call off the mechs, but The Outer Worlds 2 gives you the freedom to just ignore them. In that case, what's the best approach? Below, I've explained all the possible options and outcomes for dealing with the intercom and automechs at the start of the Horizon Point mission in The Outer Worlds 2.

Best Outer Worlds 2 intercom choice (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) Overall, this intercom choice changes practically nothing with the outcome of the "A Cause Worth Killing For" mission but does become relevant towards the end of it with another interaction. I recommend at least trying to use the intercom, particularly if you have the relevant skills and gear to do so (more on that below), but otherwise, shooting, sneaking, or hacking your way out has no clear downsides and you'll shortly be led into next choice: If you want to know the specifics of each approach, here's what you need to know:

Use the intercom

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Before you use the intercom, know that you can successfully persuade Cadet Corbin to help only if you've chosen Speech as one of your Specialized Skills and if you've grabbed the practically-impossible-to-miss Mechanist Badge from the dead trooper upstairs.

To convince him to disable the automech defences, you first need to choose the "This is Cadet Robin Mowry…" option using the badge, then carry on the conversation until you can choose the "Then can you help me out?" Speech 1 response. Corbin will reluctantly help but swears that you can't tell anyone about this interaction.

Pretty much all the other options are going to result in Cadet Corbin remaining unwilling to help. He wants to report you for your infraction and for you to turn yourself in… but you can't do that unless he lets you through, so he just ignores you and you get booted off the intercom, leaving you to follow either of the other approaches. But if you're yet to use the Mechanist's Badge, you can try the intercom again and convince him that you are in fact Cadet Mowry and get back on track.

Start killing things

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you're not one for deception, then this choice is for you, and it doesn't actually have any negative effects on the rest of the mission. Just clear out the automechs (or even sneak past them as explained below) and then you can proceed through the exit doors and down the launch pad corridor further into the Horizon Point station to carry on with the rest of the mission.

Sneak out the vent

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This option is only available to you if chose Lockpick as one of your specialized Outer Worlds 2 Skills during character creation. You might have spotted it yourself already, but Niles will point out that there's a vent you can use in the ground-floor canteen room. Choose the "I don't have a way to pick that lock, Niles" dialogue option and he'll hand you a Mag-Pick so that you can get into that vent.

Follow the vent and you'll emerge into the courtyard area that the mechs are patrolling. You could obviously just fight them as above or continue sneaking past them, using the crates for cover, until you reach the exit doors to carry on with the mission.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hack the mechs

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As with sneaking, this option is only available to you if you picked the Hack Skill. You can get a Bypass Shunt from Niles and can then head outside and right into the courtyard that the mechs are patrolling. Inside a small workshop room to the right, you can hack a switch to deactivate the mechs, letting you get past.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.