The Outer Worlds 2 background you choose for your character is the first choice you'll make in character creation, but it's not an especially important one. Backgrounds are mostly for flavor but can be relevant in some situations, but they're a good starting point for deciding on the sort of character you want to play as in The Outer Worlds 2. Below I've laid out everything you need to know about the six backgrounds you can pick so that you can make the right choice for your character

All backgrounds in The Outer Worlds 2 and what they do

Your Outer Worlds 2 background mainly serves as a justification for how your character ended up as a commander within the Earth Directorate based on their past. When it comes to gameplay, you'll sometimes get unique dialogue options and skill checks tied to your background that can come in handy.

Importantly, there is no single best background to pick as they're often not as influential as they might sound – The Outer Worlds 2 Traits have more obvious gameplay benefits, and there are normally other ways to achieve the same outcome that a background might offer. They're mainly to help you stay in character, so pick which one appeals to you most! Just bear in mind that there is no way to change your background at any point, even with your Outer Worlds 2 respec opportunity.



Here are the six backgrounds you can pick for your Earth Directorate Commander in The Outer Worlds 2:

Ex-convict: You were put behind bars by the Earth Directorate but accepted a deal to be work with them to clear your record or maybe find a chance to escape.

Gambler: You're an extremely lucky individual whose luck finally ran out, resulting in a lost bet with agent and now you're also part of the Earth Directorate.

Lawbringer: Suffering a difficult childhood and corporate wrongdoing growing up led you to the Earth Directorate where you sternly devote your life to bringing order to colonies and fighting for the people.

Professor: You're an expert archaeologist whose success and questionable methods eventually led to your downfall at the hands of jealous colleagues, though the Earth Directorate scooped you up, seeing that your expertise could be put to good use.

Renegade: A reckless mercenary with little regard for the local law who may also be on the run from previous employers, now working at the Earth Directorate to solve any past work-related problems.

Roustabout: An unskilled labourer with greatness and expectations thrust upon them as a gunslinging Earth Directorate agent who can't help but fail upwards.

