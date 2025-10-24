The Outer Worlds 2 length varies massively since it's a pretty hefty RPG with a ton of side quests to take on and regions explore. Even if you're focusing just on the main quest, you're going to spend over 25 hours in The Outer Worlds 2, with small distractions adding on plenty more hours too. Below, I've laid out some estimations for how long it'll take to beat the game based on the experiences of several members of the GamesRadar+ team.

How long is The Outer Worlds 2?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Here's how long I reckon it'll take you to beat The Outer Worlds 2 depending on your playstyle:

Main quest only: 25-35 hours

25-35 hours Main quest and side activities: 35-50 hours

35-50 hours Thorough/100% completion: 55+ hours

Completing The Outer Worlds 2 quickly isn't exactly easy, but if you're really resisting the pull and doing only the essentials, then it's definitely possible to roll the credits in under 30 hours. However, a more average time is going to be around the 40-hour mark, with it being very easy to wander off, explore, and take on even more side quests.

How often you save might also affect your completion time, especially if you're the type of player to save-scrub a lot. There are also no chances to respec in The Outer Worlds 2, so if you choose the wrong Skills to level up or Perk to unlock, or accept a terrible Flaw, then you've got no choice but to reload – be sure to save often to ensure you don't lose too much progress each time!

Finally, if you're looking to explore every inch of the game and complete as much as possible, maybe even going for the 100% completion, it'll be quite a massive time sink, taking well over 50 hours. And with the restrictive build style, you might even want to play multiple times to try different combinations of The Outer Worlds 2 Traits and more but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

When you start the game, one of the first choices you'll have to make is whether you'll use The Outer Worlds 2 intercom.

