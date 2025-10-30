Should you work with Milverstreet or Kaur in The Outer Worlds 2?

The Outer Worlds 2 Milverstreet or Kaur choice has a significant impact on how the Saboteur of Paradise quest plays out, but the best choice for you comes down to your own playstyle. Both Auntie's Choice honchos aren't exactly the most pleasant characters in The Outer Worlds 2, but it's well worth aligning yourself with one of them for unique rewards. Just be aware that choosing one will completely lock off the other, so it's a choice you'll want to get right unless you're prepared to reload a save, so here's everything you need to know about what happens if you side with Kaur or Milverstreet.

Out of Kaur and Milverstreet in the Saboteur of Paradise quest, the best choice ultimately comes down to how you're playing The Outer Worlds 2. Kaur's more combative methods and rewards suit those who want to fight anything head on, while Milverstreet's more slippery approach is good for those who favor talking their way out of situations and sneaking with the appropriate Outer Worlds 2 Skills.

However, it's worth pointing out that you can also just ignore both and do your own thing, but I strongly recommend avoiding this. Kaur and Milverstreet's quests are designed to give you easy ways into the Vox Relay, so there's no reason not to side with one of them – just remember that choosing one locks off the other, which can make unlocking certain things a bit trickier, but not necessarily impossible. Seeing either questline through to the end will result in you gaining favour with Auntie's Choice regardless but there are some important differences to be aware of with each approach:

Side with Milverstreet in The Outer Worlds 2

If you choose to help Minister Milverstreet, he'll request that you go to the Ministry of Accuracy building, currently overrun by Raptidons, for the 'A Refreshing Bit of News' side quest. He wants you to get some information on the Protectorate's Mental Refreshment scheme, so this is morally maybe not the best option, but you are at least generously compensated. While in the Ministry of Accuracy, you'll also meet the grafted soldier Inez who will reappear shortly.

With the dubious intel collected, head back to Milverstreet and you'll get +3 Auntie's Choice reputation, Topmost Coast armor, a bunch of XP, and some Bits. At this point, Inez will also confront Milverstreet and you'll be able to recruit her as a companion. But you're not done with Milverstreet yet. Now with 'The Brain Benders of Auntie's Choice' side quest, you're tasked with heading over to the town of Westport to convince the inhabitants to abandon the Protectorate and side with Auntie's Choice.

You can do this either by sabotaging the town's infrastructure, forcing everyone to leave for Fairfield, or you can convince Interim Chief Mechanist Pinckney, Curativist Rowe, and Charlton Weintraut that moving to Fairfield is best, and then you can sway Vigilant Hogarth to trigger a mass exodus. Report back to Milverstreet and you'll get +3 Auntie's Choice reputation, the Limited Production Gentleperson's Oxonian hat, along with lots of Bits and more XP.

You can then collect a Writ of Conscription from Vigilant Hogarth in Fairfield, which will get you into the Vox Relay safely. It's worth mentioning that you can also get this Writ by helping Hogarth get the automech parts he requires while you're in Westport, though Milverstreet won't be too happy about the fact that you didn't get the townsfolk to come to Fairfield (and this can make things trickier for a choice later!).

Side with Kaur in The Outer Worlds 2

Agree to work with Acquisitions Officer Kaur and she'll send you to sabotage the Automech Repair Center in the 'Above and Beyond Repair' side quest. It's a good idea to follow the optional objective to visit the Ministry of Accuracy to find some credentials to help you get into the base easily, and you'll get to meet Inez too.

Grab the credentials and head over to the Repair Center, use them to get in, then speak to Marshal Donelson to learn about the zyranium gas leak. From here, you can find Chief Deviser Delphinia Bryant in a workshop and pick up the 'An Aegis Against the Miasma' side quest, which ends with you getting the Gas-Energy Deflection Apparatus gadget. From there, you can either save or sabotage the Repair Center, with sabotaging being the better option if you want Kaur's rewards.

Report back to Kaur and you'll complete Above and Beyond Repair and get +3 Auntie's Choice reputation, the Designator Triple Barrel Shotgun, Kaur's Kuirass heavy armor, and a bunch of XP. Kaur will also tell you there's a way to the north part of the island via a zyranium hazard on the western coast, which you can bypass using the Gas-Energy Deflection gadget you got earlier.

But, Kaur has another side quest for you that can make the Vox Relay less dangerous. Following the 'Ascent in the Howling Tower' side quest, head over to the western coast and find the Skycutter Tower. Get all the way to the top of the tower and use the controls to deactivate the Vox Relay's defenses. Report back to Kaur again to get +3 Auntie's Choice reputation, Kaur's Korroder pistol, and even more XP and Bits. Now you can safely reach the Vox Relay and sneak or fight your way in – despite lowering its defenses, the Protectorate forces within are still dangerous, so make sure you stock up on ammo!

This big decision comes quite early in the game, so you might want to know how long it takes to beat The Outer Worlds 2.

