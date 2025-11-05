For the Outer Worlds 2 In Pursuit of Purloined Propaganda quest, you need to find Redactor Quesnel's missing Science Adventures Quarterly comic volumes, but the problem is they're scattered across Paradise Island. They're also all hidden away in non-mission-critical areas, so you can miss a lot of them if you're not spending your time in The Outer Worlds 2 leaving no stone unturned. But it's well worth finding them all as Redactor Quesnel hands out some nice rewards, including a bonus perk that boosts Companion abilities, so here's where to look.

The Outer Worlds 2 Science Adventures Quarterly Volumes and Redactor Quesnel locations

As you can see from the above map, the 10 Science Adventures Quarterly Volumes required for the In Pursuit of Purloined Propaganda quest are all over Paradise Island, while Redactor Quesnel herself is located west of Fairfield quite close to the Ministry of Accuracy.



There's a good chance you'll bump into her on your way over to the ministry as part of the quests given to you by Milverstreet or Kaur in Outer Worlds 2 – these quests also give you easier ways to reach the north island where Volumes 4, 7, and 10 can be found! You can collect the Volumes in any order and hand them into Redactor Quesnel to get the following rewards:

Return one Science Adventures Quarterly volume: Serial Dabbler perk (-5% Companion ability charge time), 500 Bits, XP

Serial Dabbler perk (-5% Companion ability charge time), 500 Bits, XP Return four more volumes: Serial Enthusiast (-10% Companion ability charge time, replaces Serial Dabbler), Josephus Fielder Pitchball card (+1% damage), 500 Bits, XP

Serial Enthusiast (-10% Companion ability charge time, replaces Serial Dabbler), Josephus Fielder Pitchball card (+1% damage), 500 Bits, XP Return five more volumes: Serial Fanatic (-15% Companion ability charge time, replaces Serial Enthusiast), Townie Clothing, lots of XP

And just in case you're nearing the end of the Saboteur of Paradise quest and haven't yet found all the Volumes, don't worry as this quest is not affected by the Outer Worlds 2 Fairfield or Westport choice. You can come back to it later, even after leaving Paradise Island.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 1

On the bed in one of the houses roughly northwest of the center of Westport. Use the Westport fast travel point and head to the flooded part of town. You'll notice there's a cluster of three houses on a small hill and the volume is in the middle one.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 2

On a small table on the front porch of the fishing shack at the southern edge of the map.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 3

Just outside the broken front door of a derelict fishing shack on the west coast, north of the Ministry of Accuracy.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 4

On the small table opposite the fishing shack southeast of the Vox Relay on the north island. Use the Vox Relay fast travel point and go east into the small Protectorate facility, take the lift down the cliff, then follow the path down towards the coast to find the shack.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 5

Inside the small central building in the Protectorate settlement roughly northwest of Fairfield and northeast of the Ministry of Accuracy.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 6

Inside the fishing shack northeast of the landing pad and roughly southeast of Fairfield. Use the Fairfield fast travel point, run over to the shack, and look for the comic on the bed to the right of the janitor mech.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 7

In the small, white house building in the Protectorate farm on the north island, west of the Vox Relay.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 8

In the small room at the top of the crabbing tower roughly southwest of the Sovereign's Sweet Spire Grove fast travel point. If Lockpick 3 is one of your Outer Worlds 2 Skills, there's a door you can open on the way up which leads to a safe containing about 300 Bits, a Light Revolver, and a Peacekeeper Helmet.

Science Adventures Quarterly Volume 9

In a small building on top of a hill south of the Sovereign's Sweet Spire Grove. From the Spire Grove fast travel point, follow the path on the map until you spot an unmarked dirt path surrounded by trees with red and orange leaves that goes uphill. Follow the path and you'll eventually reach the building. Either use Engineering 1 or the Brawny Outer Worlds 2 Trait to rip open the door, or head around the right side and open the back door to get inside, then grab the comic from the bed. This area is infested with Raptidons so make sure you come prepared for a wildlife attack.