Friday Link-A-Mania

Studio Ghibli Game In Motion

Yesterday we posted up a link where you could view the still images of the Level 5 developed Studio Ghibli game . How about viewing it in motion? Head over to Kotaku and you can view the trailers for both the DS and PS3 versions. Stunning.

Nathan Fillion As Ant-Man?

Over at JoBlo and ComicBookMovies they’re reporting rumours from a “trusted source” that Nathan Fillion and Eva Longoria are in final talks to play Dr. Henry Pym and Janet Van Dyne in the Avengers movie. Just trusted this source is will all be revealed soon…

The Martian Chronicles

Over at the LA Times, rumours are suggesting that John Davis (a Fox based producer) has optioned the film rights to Ray Bradbury’s sci-fi classic The Martian Chronicles .

Michael Fassbender In X-Men: First Class

Showbiz 411 are scant on the details, but are reporting that Michael Fassbender has decided to work on X-Men: First Class , apparently taking the role of the young Magneto.

Paranormal Activity 2 Trailer?

Over at Bloody Disgusting, they’ve been hearing rumours that an exclusive trailer for Paranormal Activity 2 will be aired before Twilight: Eclipse , with an online trailer debuting later. Does anybody really want a sequel though?

