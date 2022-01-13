Fortnite is coming back to iPhones via Nvidia's cloud streaming platform

Fortnite is coming back to iOS devices via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform more than a year after it was removed from Apple's App Store.

To be clear up front, you still can't download Fortnite from the App Store. The dispute between Apple and Epic Games came to some sort of a conclusion in September, when a judge ruled in favor of Apple in 9 of 10 counts following a trial in May, but Fortnite remains banned from the App Store. However, starting next week, players looking to play Fortnite on their iPhone or iPad can simply stream the game from the Safari browser using Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform.

Today, Nvidia and Epic announced that they'd been working on a "touch-friendly version of Fortnite" to stream on mobile devices via the cloud. The limited-time closed beta begins next week on iOS and Android devices, and you can sign up right now for a chance to be selected for the beta.

Fortnite's long-awaited Chapter 3 went live in December with a host of major changes and additions, including a completely new map, a new arsenal of weapons and consumables, camping (yes, camping), and more.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | How to slide in Fortnite | Fortnite Victory Crown | Fortnite Timber Pines | Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning | Fortnite tall grass | Fortnite Season 2