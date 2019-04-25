Fortnite: Dance between three ice sculptures, three dinosaurs, and four hotsprings

We're in Week 9 of the current Fortnite season, and of course everyone is getting excited about the return of Thanos and the awesome Avengers themed LTM with its Fortnite Endgame Challenges to complete. However, let's not forget that there are still Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges to do as well, and the one that’ll take the most ‘work’ this week is the three stage Fortnite "Dance between..." challenge. It starts with dancing between three ice sculptures, then expands to dance between three dinosaurs, before finally getting your boogie on between four hotsprings. Here’s where to find all of the dance locations you need to complete this Week 9 challenge.

We have a walkthrough of all three dance locations in our video below:

Where are the Fortnite Week 9 Dance Locations

We've marked the locations of the three Fortnite "Dance between..." landmarks on our map, which will take you on a tour around the island starting in the ice biome, before moving on to the desert biome and ending up in the jungle biome. For more details on each location, we've got a breakdown below.

Stage 1 of 3: Dance between three ice sculptures

The first stage of this challenge is "Dance between three ice sculptures." If you’ve spent some time in the ice biome you’ll probably have a pretty good idea where this is, but if not then just head to the small circle of trees between grid B8 and C8 on the map where you’ll find these three sculptures. Bust a move and complete the first of the challenges.

Stage 2 of 3: Dance between three dinosaurs

Stage two asks you to "Dance between three dinosaurs." Again, this is pretty simple if you’ve been to the desert biome before, so head to grid I9 where you’ll find the three dinos hanging out by the road. Stand in the middle of all three and throw down some shapes.

Stage 3 of 3: Dance between four hotsprings

And finally stage three is to "Dance between four hotsprings." This one is in the new pirate area of the map, and just northwest of the volcano on the map in grid G2 you’ll see a barren looking area which houses a bunch of steam vents and four hotsprings. All you need to do now is not get killed while making your way into the middle of all four and hitting the dance emote.

And that’s it, challenge complete! While you're here among the hotsprings you can also complete the "Ride 3 different Volcano Vents without landing" with ease, so that’s two for the price of one!

