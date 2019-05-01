Fortnite Endgame Challenges - how to unlock the free rewards from the new Fortnite X Avengers LTM

The two entertainment giants of Fortnite and Avengers: Endgame have come together once again in the Fortnite X Avengers Endgame Limited Time Mode, which pits a Hero Team armed with Mythic Avengers items into battle against Thanos and an army of Chitauri to take control of the six Infinity Stones. This LTM will be available until Monday May 6, and features a fresh set of Fortnite Endgame Challenges that will unlock a selection of Avengers styled reward items to add to your locker if you complete them before the Monday deadline. We've got details of all the rewards you can unlock, along with information on the Fortnite Endgame Challenges so you can prepare yourself to take them on.

Fortnite Endgame Rewards

Of the 12 Fortnite Endgame Challenges, five will earn you 500 XP each for completing them, with the remaining seven offering a loading screen, banners, emoticons, and sprays once you've finished their tasks. We've marked the relevant reward item next to each challenge on our list below, but let's be honest - no one really uses emoticons or sprays, do they? What is exciting, however, is that by completing any 10 of the Fortnite Endgame Challenges you'll unlock the cool Avengers Quinjet glider, so it's worth putting in the time and effort even if the other reward items aren't exactly electrifying.

Fortnite Endgame Challenges

We now know what all 12 of the Fortnite Endgame Challenges are, and the reward items you'll unlock for completing them:

Deal damage while hovering with Iron Man's Repulsors (1,000) - 500 XP

Collect Infinity Stones (3) - Assemble Loading Screen

Play matches of Endgame (7) - Captain America Banner

Deal damage by throwing Thor's Stormbreaker Axe (1,000) - Thor's Stormbreaker Emoticon

Deal damage while flying with the Chitauri Jetpack (100) - 500XP

Eliminations in different matches of Endgame (5) - Avengers Logo Spray

Deal damage with Captain America's Shield (1,000) - Captain America's Shield Emoticon

Deal damage with the Chitauri Laser Rifle (500) - 500XP

Win matches of Endgame as a Chitauri or Thanos (3) - Infinity Gauntlet Spray

Deal damage within 10s of grappling with Hawkeye's Bow (500) - 500XP

Deal damage with the Chitauri Energy Launcher (500) - 500XP

Win matches of Endgame as the Hero Team (3) - Avengers Banner

How to complete the Fortnite Endgame Challenges

Naturally you need to jump into the Endgame LTM if you want to take on the Fortnite Endgame Challenges, though thankfully they're all pretty straightforward with a fairly even split between Hero Team and Thanos/Chitauri challenges. Try and track down the relevant Mythic Avengers item for the Hero you need to work on using your treasure map or searching chests, or select the required weapon if you're fighting with the Chitauri. Most of them will just unlock over time, so stay patient and be as Excelsior as you can while you work toward victories for your team.

