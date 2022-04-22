How to complete Fortnite Covert Ops quests in Zero Build

The Fortnite Covert Ops quests have landed to provide a fresh challenge in the battle royale, but this is one with a twist – unlike many of the other Fortnite quests, these assignments are only available for a limited time and if you don't complete each phase by the deadline, the rest of the operation in Fortnite will be cut off. This is definitely a situation you'll want to avoid as it'll prevent you from unlocking the exclusive Secret Sledge pickaxe, so follow our guidance here to make sure you complete all of the Fortnite Covert Ops quests in time.

How to access the Fortnite Covert Ops quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Covert Ops quests can only be taken on in one of the Zero Build gameplay modes, though it doesn't matter if it's Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads. To select a Zero Build mode, follow the 'Change' prompt under the currently selected mode in the main menu, then move to the 'Play Your Way' section at the top of the Discovery page and take your pick. If you haven't selected a Zero Build mode, then the messages "Not available in this mode" and "Not available in the current match" will appear against the Fortnite Covert Ops quests.

What are the Fortnite Covert Ops quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Covert Ops quests are urgent and time-limited, which means you only have a short time to complete both stages of Phase 1 before it disappears. Beating that before the deadline will unlock Phase 2 at the stated time, after which you'll then have 48 hours to clear the next two stages and gain access to Phase 3, with the same pattern repeating again for Phase 4.

You won't be able to see details for each of the Fortnite Covert Ops quests until they go live at the times listed below, but, thanks to leaks, we can already bring you the complete listing for all of the challenges:

Phase 1: April 22, 9am ET / 2pm BST to April 26, 9am ET / 2pm BST

Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build [at Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Tilted Towers, Sanctuary, Greasy Grove, or Condo Canyon] (1)

Eliminate Players in Zero Build (10)





Phase 2: April 26, 9am ET / 2pm BST to April 28, 9am ET / 2pm BST

Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build [at IO Outposts] (1)

Collect compromised Intel from IO Outposts in Zero Build (1)





Phase 3: April 28, 9am ET / 2pm BST to April 30, 9am ET / 2pm BST

Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build [at Tilted Towers, The Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, or Coney Crossroads] (1)

Destroy structures with Fortnite Tanks in Zero Build (300)





Phase 4: April 30, 9am ET / 2pm BST to May 2, 9am ET / 2pm BST

Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build [at Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Command Cavern, or The Fortress] (1)

Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or the Fortress in Zero Build (1)

As with the other Fortnite Device Uplink assignments, you just need to head to one of the named locations then look on your map for a transmission icon, before walking through the hologram projection which appears at that position.

How to get the Secret Sledge pickaxe in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you manage to hit all of the deadlines for the Fortnite Covert Ops quests and complete Phase 4 of the operation, your reward will be the Secret Sledge pickaxe as pictured above. It should be added to your locker immediately after the match where you planted timed explosives, so you can then equip it and smash your way through walls or other obstacles in style.

