Where to find Fortnite Daily Rubble and recover a data drive

Fortnite Daily Rubble is a new landmark, and if you're not sure how to recover a data drive from Daily Rubble in Fortnite then we can help. As a fresh addition, you'll be forgiven if you haven't heard of it before as it hasn't been around for long. As part of the Resistance thread within the Fortnite Quests you'll need to go there and recover a data drive, presumably to gather intel for the Seven and assist their fight against the Imagined Order in Fortnite. If you're not sure how to get started then we're here to help, with the exact Fortnite Daily Rubble location and details on how to recover the data drive.

Fortnite Daily Rubble location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Upon seeing the Fortnite Daily Rubble name, you may make an immediate link with the existing The Daily Bugle POI on the map, and you wouldn't be far off with that connection. Daily Rubble is a landmark off the coast on the east side of the island, formed from the wreckage of a crashed IO Airship following the successful defeat of the IO by the Seven in the recent battle for The Daily Bugle.

How to recover a data drive from Daily Rubble in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To recover a data drive from Daily Rubble in Fortnite, you need to make your way to the wreckage of the blimp. Although there are several potential locations there where a data drive can be recovered, it's best to head to the rear of the airship which is jutting above the water then look for the glowing marker. If you land at Fortnite Daily Rubble directly from the battle bus at the start of a match you have the best chance of recovering the data drive undisturbed, and if you're first to touch down there you can open the special IO chest to grab some decent weapons too. With the quest completed, you'll find a siege cannon on a nearby piece of floating debris, which you can use to fire yourself back to the mainland.

