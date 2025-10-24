Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't be getting an IMAX release, according to the planned 2026 schedule

IMAX has unveiled its planned releases for 2026, and, so far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be skipping the massive screen.

According to IMAX's own Investor Presentation, the films slated for IMAX release next year are: Mercy, The Bride, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, Mortal Kombat 2, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Minions 3, Moana, The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, Resident Evil, Untitled Iñárritu/Tom Cruise, Street Fighter, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Narnia, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune: Part 3. Avatar: Fire and Ash will also continue showing in IMAX into 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31, which means it's coming right in the middle of a pretty crowded IMAX season: the live-action Moana and The Odyssey are arriving on July 10 and July 17, respectively. It makes sense, then, that the Marvel Phase 6 movie might not get an IMAX release.

Another interesting point about the release slate, though, is that a bit of a stand-off is forming between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3. Both films are releasing on December 18, and both are set to have an IMAX release. How that shakes out remains to be seen, but it could mean both films have fewer IMAX showings to share the screens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, along with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Zendaya's MJ, and Jacob Batalan's Ned Leeds. Sadie Sink is also part of the cast in a mystery role, and Marvel fans think they've worked out who she'll be playing.

While you wait for Spider-Man 4, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store. You can also see our guide to the remaining upcoming movies of the year to plan your theater trips.