Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't be getting an IMAX release, according to the planned 2026 schedule

IMAX has unveiled its planned releases for 2026, and, so far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be skipping the massive screen.

According to IMAX's own Investor Presentation, the films slated for IMAX release next year are: Mercy, The Bride, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, Mortal Kombat 2, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Minions 3, Moana, The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, Resident Evil, Untitled Iñárritu/Tom Cruise, Street Fighter, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Narnia, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune: Part 3. Avatar: Fire and Ash will also continue showing in IMAX into 2026.

