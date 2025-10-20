Marvel fans have a new theory about who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man 4, and it's not Gwen Stacy

Sadie Sink has finally been spotted on the set of Spider-Man 4, and it's opened the floodgates for more fan theories about who she could be playing in the movie.

Sink's character is still top secret, and her costume is mostly concealed by a coat in the newly released set photos (which you can see below), but there's a glimpse of a pair of cargo boots and camo trousers.

That's led fans to believe that she could be playing Rachel Cole-Alves, a former Marine sergeant and ally of the Punisher from Marvel Comics who becomes a vigilante after her husband is murdered by mobsters during their wedding.

First look at Sadie Sink on set for Spider-man Brand New Day with Tom HollandVia @UnBoxPHD pic.twitter.com/NtX6jQhKmGOctober 19, 2025

"LOOK AT HER BOOTS AND PANTS plus they’re keeping her red hair," one fan Tweeted.

"Please please please please please please PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE," wrote another.

However, others think she's too young, with another fan posting, "This doesn't make sense. Why would they de-age Cole-Alves?"

"Some people are dissing this because they think Rachel Cole-Alves needs to be older. But idk. I think a younger person having their life ruined to the point that they become a punisher is tragic in a different way than Frank Castle," said someone else.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, the plot of the movie remains under wraps, but we have a vague idea of what to expect. Following on from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world won't have any memory of Spider-Man, or Peter Parker, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell.

The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role, while Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned are also expected to make appearances.

Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.