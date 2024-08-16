"Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal": Deadpool and Wolverine has taken a major box office record from Joker, and Ryan Reynolds has the perfect response

It's official – Deadpool and Wolverine has beaten Joker to become the biggest R-rated movie ever.

Marvel celebrated the news with a fun video, which you can check out below. Naturally, Ryan Reynolds responded in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible: "Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course."

Come again? 👂 #DeadpoolAndWolverine is the #1 R-Rated movie of all time ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/fw568fOOp1August 16, 2024

Hugh Jackman doesn't go full frontal in the movie, but he does have a dramatic shirtless scene that the internet has certainly been enjoying.

Deadpool and Wolverine's box office currently stands at over $1 billion: Joker grossed $1.079 billion.

It's no surprise that Deadpool and Wolverine has done so well at the box office, of course – the film was highly anticipated, billed as Marvel's course correction after a disappointing Marvel Phase 4 and Marvel Phase 5 (so far), and it's a multiversal extravaganza, with the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos including everyone from Chris Evans as Johnny Storm to Wesley Snipes as Blade.

However, Joker: Folie à Deux is arriving in October, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Lee, a version of Harley Quinn. It's possible the follow-up could nab the box office crown back from the Merc with the Mouth, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now. For even more on the movie, check out our verdict in the Deadpool and Wolverine review, our pieces on the Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained and the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene, or see what else Marvel has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

You can also get up to speed on the MCU so far with our guide to watching Marvel movies in order.