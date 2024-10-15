Joker: Folie à Deux is coming to digital already, less than a month after its premiere

Joker: Folie à Deux may have only arrived in cinemas on October 4, but it's set to debut on home release very soon.

The film is a sequel to 2019's Joker, and it sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, with Lady Gaga joining the line-up as Lee Quinzel.

Folie à Deux, though, wasn't well received by audiences or critics – it stands at just 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a worldwide box office gross of $165 million at the time of writing. The first movie grossed over $1 billion and was the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, until Deadpool and Wolverine knocked it from the top spot this year.

It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Joker 2 will be arriving on digital this October 29, according to Variety. That means the movie's theatrical exclusive run will last just 25 days.

There's no word on when it will arrive on streaming just yet, though it will probably be soon after the digital release.

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, and Steve Coogan. Todd Phillips returns to direct.

For more on the movie, check out our Joker: Folie à Deux review for our verdict, or settle in for a marathon with our guide on watching the DC movies in order.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also see all the Joker: Folie à Deux Easter eggs, the Joker: Folie à Deux ending explained, whether there'll be a Joker 3, if there is a Joker: Folie à Deux post-credits scene, and why Gaga's Harley Quinn deserves her own solo movie.