Clayface star worked through his "anxiety" during screen testing by playing Elden Ring for three months

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Tom Rhys Harries took on the Tarnished's journey while preparing to join the DCU

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen/ Clayface in Clayface
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries has revealed his surprising gaming habits during screen testing for the DCU role of Matt Hagen.

"I played Elden Ring to switch my brain off during the three months I was screen testing for Clayface," Rhys Harries told Elden Ring movie lead (and new Cyclops actor) Kit Connor for Interview Magazine. "It probably talks to my level of anxiety throughout that period."

Connor himself also offered some small insight into the upcoming Elden Ring movie, indicating he bulked up physically and "got big" for his lead role. The cast also includes Cailee Spaeny, Ben Whishaw, and Nick Offerman, with noted gamer and prolific writer/director Alex Garland behind the camera and on scripting duties. Filming wrapped in July.

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Away from clashing with some of The Lands Between's nastiest residents, Rhys Harries also had plenty of praise for the Clayface script, which was penned by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

"I love the script…They’ve built these three brilliant acts. It’s almost like a Greek tragedy. There’s so much depth, it just gives you scope to be exploring loads of things that feel endless because human beings are endless," Rhys Harries said.

Despite recent trailers teasing his character's transformations, Rhys Harries said the full extent of the body horror won't become clear until you watch it in cinemas. In an interview with Empire, he simply said, "It’s fucking sick!"

Clayface hits cinemas on October 23. The Elden Ring movie, meanwhile, is released on March 3, 2028.

For more, discover the new DC movies and upcoming video game movies in the works.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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