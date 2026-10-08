Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule – episode 1 release date and streaming time

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of the first few arcs of legendary anime Dragon Ball Super, is almost upon us.
But with new Dragon Ball series few and far between these days, you may not know exactly when and where episodes will be available on streaming. Confusing matters is the fact that two streaming services will hold the rights for Super.
To help clear things up, we've put together a quick guide on the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule, episode 1 release date, and the likely time they will be streaming on Crunchyroll and (later) on Netflix.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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