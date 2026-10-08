Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule – episode 1 release date and streaming time

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is coming to both Crunchyroll and Netflix

Goku screaming before throwing a punch in the trailer for the upcoming anime Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.
(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of the first few arcs of legendary anime Dragon Ball Super, is almost upon us.

But with new Dragon Ball series few and far between these days, you may not know exactly when and where episodes will be available on streaming. Confusing matters is the fact that two streaming services will hold the rights for Super.

To help clear things up, we've put together a quick guide on the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule, episode 1 release date, and the likely time they will be streaming on Crunchyroll and (later) on Netflix.

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For more, we have a guide to the rest of fall's new anime, plus a guide on how to watch Dragon Ball in order.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 1 release date and streaming time

Beerus in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 1 releases on October 11 on Crunchyroll.

We expect the episode to be available at 11:00 AM Eastern/4:00 PM BST after its Japanese airing, but we're still waiting on exact confirmation.

The premiere episode will then appear on Netflix almost a week later from October 17 at 3:00 AM Eastern/8:00 AM BST.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Piccolo and Gohan looking anxiously during the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

New episodes of Dragon Ball Super's re-imagining will be released Sundays on Crunchyroll and Saturdays (from October 17) on Netflix.

The current Dragon Ball Super: Beerus release schedule is as follows:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 1: October 11 (Crunchyroll)/October 17 (Netflix)

Where to watch Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and episode count

Goku looking up at Beerus floating in space during the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is available outside of Japan on Crunchyroll and Netflix. If you're in Japan, you can watch on Fuji TV and Prime Video.

The show is expected to run for only 19 episodes, making it the shortest Dragon Ball series ever.

Fill out your watchlists on streaming with the best Crunchyroll anime and best Netflix anime.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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