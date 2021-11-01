Get a new gaming screen for less with these early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

If you've been eyeing up the possibility of getting an early Black Friday 4K TV deal in order to beat the rush and the madness, then these Best Buy TV deals are just for you.

All part of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on TVs, the price cuts span a whole host of makes, brands, models, and sizes so no matter what you're after -even something that's close to the best gaming TV on the market - there could very well be something for you.

In brief, the top pick on value alone is a 58-inch Insignia 4K TV which can be yours for just $350! This is a mad price for that much 4K TV, and see you save a whole $230 off the list price.

If you're looking for something a bit more premium, such as a model that gets you closer to the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X territory, then there's a hearty discount on the stellar LG C1 TV ($1,299.99, down from $1,500), the exquisite NeoQLED Samsung QN85A (a 65-inch beast that's just $1,499.99, down from $1,900), and the perfect-for-PS5 Sony X90J 55-inch panel that's gone dipped temptingly below the four-figure mark ($999.99, down from $1,200).

You'll find some highlights that we've picked out below, as well as some more of the latest prices on top gaming TVs further down the page.

Today's best OLED TV deals

Image Insignia F30 4K TV | 58-inch| $580 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - From a sheer bang-to-buck value perspective, this is an incredible deal and gets you so much TV for your money. It might not have all the bells and whistles that the very best gaming screens do, but if you're looking to get a budget 4K TV this winter, then this is the one.

Image LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a great price for one of our favorite LGH TVs from 2021. It's fully kitted out for high-quality gaming with that OLED panel, and there's a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1.

Image Samsung QN85A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,900 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - A top-end, premium TV from Samsung, the QN85A will launch you into exquisite image quality, and colors, and contrast in one fell swoop. And at this price, it's even more tempting to do so.

Image Sony X90J 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,200 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Sony TVs always carry a bit of a premium so when a quality model like this comes down below the four-figure mark and in line with other, similar models it's worth taking note of. The perfect companion for PS5s, this is a superb deal.

The more premium models here are easily some of the best OLED TVs and best QLED TVs, so if you're looking to get a top panel way ahead of the likes of the Black Friday OLED TV deals kicking off properly then consider these offerings now. And to reinforce this, all of these TV deals come under Best Buy's Black Friday Prices Guaranteed scheme.

This means that you can buy the product at the current prices right now, and should they go any lower on or before November 26, then you'll get refunded the difference. This is very reassuring, particularly if you just want to guarantee getting yours in time for the winter, safe in the knowledge that you've got the best price - or the difference in money back to you. (Note: you do have to be a My Best Buy member, or Best Buy Totaltech member to take advantage of this guarantee.)

