DC plans to release four projects a year in theaters and on HBO Max

James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled their new DC Studios plan to create an interconnected cinematic universe. Entitled DCU Chapter One: God and Monsters, the co-CEOs unveiled 10 new shows and movies and provided an update on The Batman 2’s release date.

Per ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), as part of the new slate, DC is planning to release "probably two movies and probably two HBO Max series per year". Safran shared that this will begin in 2025 when the slate was announced to the press.

First up movie-wise is Superman: Legacy, which is due out in theaters on July 11, 2025. The movie is being written by Gunn and will focus on Superman’s pull between his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing.

On the TV side, it’s expected that Creature Commandos will be first up on HBO Max. The animated series is about a black ops team of monstrous prisoners. However, it could be beaten to the post by Peacemaker spin-off Waller, which picks up in the aftermath of Peacemaker season 1. The series sees Viola Davis back as the lead character after her cameo in Black Adam.

Gunn also confirmed that the plan is mostly to continue this release schedule into 2026, 2027, and beyond. "Something like that," the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director said while Safran added: "In that range. In that range, for sure."

