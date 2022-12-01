The first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer teases the beginning of the end

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer is here! The first footage from the upcoming sequel debuted online following a showing at Brazil Comic-Con.

The trailer starts with the Guardians landing on a very Earth-like planet, where they immediately start causing havoc thanks to Drax. We then see glimpses of Rocket Raccoon's origins, with the critter telling Star-Lord that he's "done running". We then see Rocket looking wounded, saying: "We'll all fly away together, one last time." It certainly feels like the beginning of the end for everyone's favorite furball.

There's also first proper looks at Will Poulter's much-hyped anti-hero Adam Warlock, along with Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, who created Rocket. It's going to be one packed movie, that's for sure.

Kevin Feige, on stage at Comic-Con, also confirmed the movie takes place "many years" after Vol. 2, while director James Gunn teased on Twitter that this movie completes his Guardians trilogy. (opens in new tab)

The official synopses reads: "In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Franchise regulars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are back as the titular Guardians, along with Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova, who returns as Cosmo the Space Dog following her appearance in the Guardians Holiday Special. Newcomers also include The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Superstore's Nico Santos in undisclosed roles.

We saw the Guardians briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year, followed by their Holiday Special on Disney Plus – one of the best entries in Marvel Phase 4. Next comes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which launches Marvel Phase 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives on the big screen on May 5, 2023. For more on Marvel, you can get up to speed on the MCU with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies heading your way soon – and if you want to catch up on the films and shows so far, see how to watch the Marvel movies in order through the link.