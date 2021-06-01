Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap update and crash rate declines shown in Q1 2021 earnings call

The Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap has been re-outlined alongside a stability improvement report by CD Projekt Red.

During CD Projekt Red's Q1 2021 earnings report that was published on May 31, an updated roadmap graphic was revealed for Cyberpunk 2077. The roadmap shows the game's launch in 2020 which was followed by 3 hotfixes. Moving into 2021, the game has seen 3 more hotfixes and 2 major patches.

Throughout 2021 into 2022, it's detailed that we can expect to see multiple patches and updates as well as free DLCs to introduce small additional content. We can expect a next-generation edition at some point during the second-half of this year.

In the transcript from the call, President and joint CEO Adam Kiciński said "the next update is to be released in a few weeks."

The earnings report also highlights the stability of Cyberpunk 2077 and the crash rate after each patch and hotfix had been applied. Although CD Projekt Red didn't include any numbers to give us a clearer look at the figures, the crash rate line does gradually decline across each patch and hotfix.

Kiciński said, "The crash rate is getting lower and lower with each update." Kiciński added: "Given the recent improvement and motivation we have, we strongly believe that the game will prove successful in the long run"

With last year not being included in this chart, January 2021 is the month with the highest crash rate with April being the second-highest when patch 1.2 went live.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously awkward release last year with players finding progression-breaking bugs and performance issues across most platforms. These issues saw Sony pull the game entirely from it digital storefront and still hasn't been added back despite the patches and hotfixes.

Despite these issues, CD Projekt Red still made a profit a day after launch. That hasn't stopped the team being shaken-up in recent months though. Earlier this year, the game's lead designer, Andrzej Zawadzki left the company, while former quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz left the studio last week with new game director Gabriel Amatangelo getting a promotion.

